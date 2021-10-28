Favre repays $600K in Mississippi welfare case, auditor says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor says retired NFL player Brett Favre has repaid the welfare money he accepted for scheduled speeches where he didn't show up.

Auditor Shad White says Favre paid $600,000 this week.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback still owes $228,000 in interest.

White says the attorney general could sue Favre if that’s not paid by mid-November.

Favre received $1.1 million and repaid the first $500,000 in May 2020.

He said he did not know the money came from welfare funds.

Favre is not facing criminal charges.

A former Mississippi Department of Human Services director and others are charged in one of the state's largest embezzlement cases.