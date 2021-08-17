Florida school district has nearly 5,600 students isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19

TAMPA, FL (WFTS) - Less than a week into the school year, 5,599 students and 316 employees in the Tampa area are isolated or quarantined due to COVID-19.

The first day of school for Hillsborough County Public Schools was Aug. 10.

The district says isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case.

The Hillsborough County School Board will hold an Emergency School Board Meeting on Aug. 18 to discuss the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Making face coverings mandatory for all students is on the table.

Masks are currently mandated for students, but there is an opt-out provision.

The school district serves more than 200,000 students, according to its website.

This story was originally reported on ABCActionNews.com.