Ford reportedly halts production of F-150 Lightning

Ford has reportedly stopped production on the F-150 Lightning, the automaker's electric pickup.

According to The New York Times, Ford is looking into a potential problem with the truck's battery.

“As part of our predelivery quality inspections, a vehicle displayed a potential battery issue and we are holding vehicles while we investigate,” Ford said in a statement to The New York Times. “We are not aware of any incidences of this issue in the field.”

The Lightning has been a popular vehicle for Ford. The company's CEO said in December they capped orders at 200,000 because there was so much demand.

The all-electric pickup was named the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

The truck earned high marks in various categories, including design, efficiency, performance and safety.

Ford has not provided specific details about the potential battery problem. The automaker also hasn't said when it expects production to resume.