Former "Full House" star Cameron-Bure suffers backlash over ‘traditional marriage’ comment

Former "Full House" star Candace Cameron-Bure has come under fire for her comments to the Wall Street Journal about her upcoming projects with the faith-based channel Great American Family focusing on "traditional marriage."

In the article published early this week, the actress was asked if stories would include LGBTQ storylines, to which she reportedly responded that they wouldn't, according to the newspaper.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” the 46-year-old reportedly said.

Cameron-Bure left the Hallmark Channel earlier this year and joined the new cable network, which describes its programming as "celebrating faith, family, and country," NBC News reported.

Her comment was slammed by her "Full House" costar Jodie Sweetin, singer/dancer JoJo Siwa and former "One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton, CNN and NBC News reported.

After the article was released, Burton took to her official Twitter account and called out Cameron-Bure and the network's chief executive Bill Abbott for "bigotry."

"Being LGBTQ isn’t a “trend," Burton tweeted. "That guy and his network are disgusting. You too, Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."