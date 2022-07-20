Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta. Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

Trump's pressure on state officials in Georgia has also been scrutinized by the House Jan. 6 Committee.

In the days leading up to the insurrection, a tape surfaced of Trump's conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger asking him to “find” enough votes for him to flip the election.

Raffensperger refused despite an aggressive pressure campaign.