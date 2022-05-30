If you froze these strawberries, you'll need to throw them away

Two government agencies are looking into whether a Hepatitis A outbreak is linked to strawberries sold at grocery stores across the country.

The fresh organic strawberries were branded as FreshKampo and HEB and sold between March 5 and April 25 of 2022.

The affected products were sold at the following stores:



Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

The FDA says the strawberries are past their shelf life.

Anybody who bought these strawberries during this time and then froze them to eat later should throw them away.

If you aren’t sure when or where you bought them, or what the brand is, the FDA says the strawberries should still be disposed.

Investigators have looked at illness and traceback data that shows that the strawberries sold between this time are likely the cause of a Hepatitis A outbreak.

The CDC is also involved in the investigation.

It’s possible that as the investigation continues, more products will be recalled.