Looking to boost your Christmas spirit? Check out these festive destinations

Around the world, Christmas can be a huge celebration for some, and for others it's a holiday that is not celebrated at all.

But, if you're looking to boost your Christmas spirit and tap into some of that nostalgia of past warm memories of the celebrations and togetherness, here are some fun designations that can help you do that.

And don't worry, if this year is too close to the holiday for you to travel, maybe it's a great time to plan ahead for next year and possibly save some money on travel by booking in advance.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Visitors go for the crisp desert air and the beautiful luminaires placed around the old town. The city is decorated with lights and nativity scenes that will charm your socks off. Taking walks through town to window shop and pop into churches to admire the architecture are a relaxing way to spend the day. It's truly a magical place.

And if you want a break from the holiday themed action, there's always the amazing Georgia O'Keeffe museum or the original location for the Meow Wolf interactive art experience.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Downtown Pittsburgh comes alive at Christmas time with statues that show how Santa is portrayed in various places around the world. Visitors and locals enjoy hot chocolate stands and a large ice-skating rink near a large Christmas tree that is just one of the many displays to boost holiday cheer.

St. Augustine, Florida

If you're looking to escape the cold weather, northern Florida might be a good choice. Not only is St. Augustine the oldest city in the United States, its comes with Christmas spirit each year, even without the snow.

The city is adorned with lights, candles and various Christmas displays that will make you feel like you're ready for the holidays. And here, you won't have to wear a coat to enjoy it.

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

If you're looking for an enjoyable and affordable holiday trip, eastern Pennsylvania's town of Bethlehem is a great choice. Just about an hour north of Philadelphia, this city offers a bit of a trip back in time. Ride in a horse-drawn carriage or take the "Christmas City Stroll."

The city was established in 1741 by Moravian settlers and now offers multiple tours like a 1752 Apothecary Tour, all while walking around amongst the lights and decorations of Christmas time.