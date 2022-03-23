Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesNational

Actions

Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, passes away at age 84

Madeleine Albright
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright attends a combined naturalization and donation ceremony at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, Thursday, May 24, 2012. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Madeleine Albright
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 14:45:08-04

Madeleine Albright, the first woman to be U.S. secretary of state, passed away on Wednesday, her family confirmed on Twitter.

Albright was born in Prague and immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee in 1948.

Before being appointed secretary of state by President Bill Clinton in 1997, she was the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations.

She earned the Medal of Freedom in 2012 and is remembered for being at the forefront of foreign policy after the Cold War.

Albright was a professor at Georgetown University at the time of her death.

Albright’s family said she died from cancer, while surrounded by family and friends.

She was 84 years old.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH