Child among 3 people injured in shooting at mall in North Carolina

Three people, including a 10-year-old, were shot at a mall in Durham, North Carolina on Friday afternoon, according to Durham police.

The child was hit by a ricocheting bullet at The Streets at Southpoint shopping center, according to Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews. All three victims were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, Andrews told reporters.

The incident, which took place on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, involved two groups that knew each other, Andrews said.

"Shootings in this city have got to stop," she said.

Andrews added that police recovered a gun from the scene and one person was taken into custody.

In addition to the shooting victims, Andrews said three people were injured while trying to evacuate the mall.