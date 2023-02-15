New menopause drug showing promising results in clinical trials

At a time when treatment options for menopause are limited, a new drug in clinical trials could be a breakthrough.

"Historically, we used hormones to treat menopausal symptoms," said Dr. James Simon of George Washington University. "This new development is completely non-hormonal, with none of the baggage."

The drug is called elinzanetant.

In clinical trials, it significantly helped reduce the frequency and severity of hot flashes in menopausal women.

Participants took the pill once a day for 12 weeks.

"Overall, the study found that side effects were mild or moderate and there were no serious side effects related to the treatment," said Dr. Yesmean Wahdan of Bayer Women's Healthcare.

Menopause marks an end to a woman's reproductive years. It typically occurs in women in their fifties, although symptoms can start earlier.

"Menopause is a transition that affects many aspects of a woman's life including sleep, including mood, including intimacy with their partners, interactions with their families, so it's important to recognize that," Wahdan said.

Following clinical trials, researchers plan to present their findings to regulatory agencies early next year.

They hope to get the drug approved within the next couple of years.