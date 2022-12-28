New York snowmobile club delivers supplies in Buffalo

People in New York still struggle to recover from a massive snowstorm blamed for dozens of deaths.

Many are stranded in their homes.

Members of a snowmobile club are trying to help.

Brent Marshall is the vice president of the Hamburg snowmobile club.

He said club members delivered about 100 meals to people on Monday in Cheektowaga, a town east of Buffalo.

Marshall admits the journey was tough.

He said some roads were impassable that were buried by 10-foot snow drifts.

But his volunteers navigated through the piles of snow and brought those meals to snowed-in residents.