NYPD searching for suspect in alleged antisemitic attack in Central Park

The New York Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly carried out an antisemitic attack in Central Park.

According to the NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit, a 63-year-old suffered lacerations and a chipped tooth in the attack Wednesday night.

"Numerous anti-Jewish statements were made prior to the assault," authorities said.

The Anti-Defamation League said it is horrified by the reported attack.

"Crimes like these have a ripple effect across communities & cause unique trauma on top of physical harm," the organization said.

Antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It says there were 2,717 incidents reported, ranging from assaults, harassment and vandalism. It is the highest number on record since the organization started tracking incidents in 1979.

New York had 416 incidents last year, according to the ADL, the highest of any state in the country.