Officials: No one injured after transformer at Hoover Dam catches fire

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Flames and thick black smoke rose from the Hoover Dam Tuesday

The Bureau of Reclamation said that a transformer caught fire around 10 a.m., and the flames were extinguished 30 minutes later.

Officials say no one was injured.

"There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse," the agency said.

Reports of a possible explosion began circulating on social media after a video showed smoke coming from the dam's base, Scripps' sister station KTNV reported.

Boulder City officials said on their Twitter account that the fire was extinguished before fire crews arrived.

#Hooverdam - the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions. — CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022

The cause of the fire is under investigation.