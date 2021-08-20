Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to introduce articles of impeachment

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., visits the Republican Party of Iowa booth during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Greene Iowa
Posted at 11:21 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 23:21:11-04

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden Friday.

"I believe in firing people when they're corrupt and they do a bad job," the Georgia Republican said during a speaking tour in Iowa.

President Biden has faced increasing scrutiny for the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.

However, the articles of impeachment will likely be dead on arrival. Democrats control the U.S. House of Representatives. There are no signs any Democrat would entertain articles of impeachment against Biden.

Rep. Taylor Greene is a controversial figure in Washington. She was removed from her committee assignments after videos surfaced that appeared to show her embracing far-right conspiracy theories.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!