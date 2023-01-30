Tesla 'spontaneously' catches fire on California highway

A Tesla Model S "spontaneously caught fire" on a California highway.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the Tesla Model S was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene on Highway 50 on Saturday.

The fire department said battery cells continued to combust as they attempted to put the fire out.

It was eventually extinguished after crews used about 6,000 gallons of water, officials said.

Tesla warns about the dangers of a burning battery, saying it releases toxic vapors.

However, no injuries were reported.

The federal government has looked into concerns about Tesla batteries catching fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration declined to investigate Tesla battery fires in 2019.

"The available data indicate that noncrash battery fires in Tesla vehicles are rare events," the agency noted.