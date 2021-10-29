Watch
The Lincoln Project says it was behind tiki torch stunt at VA campaign event

Elizabeth Holmes/AP
In this image provided by NBC29, five people holding tiki torches stand in the rain by the campaign bus for GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, outside the Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant on Market Street in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project is taking credit for the group of five people who showed up at a Charlottesville campaign stop by Youngkin. The appearance recalled the torch-bearing white supremacists who descended on the city during two days of violence in 2017. ​(Elizabeth Holmes/NBC29 via AP)
Virginia Governor Tiki Torches
Posted at 7:25 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 20:26:09-04

The Lincoln Project, a Republican anti-Trump political action committee, says it is responsible for a stunt at a Glenn Youngkin campaign event in Virginia.

The stunt, which has been widely criticized by Republicans, featured several people holding tiki torches at the event.

“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values, and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it," The Lincoln Project said in a statement.

Those opposed to a Youngkin governorship have tried to link him to former President Trump, who lost the state to President Joe Biden.

Trump has not personally campaigned in Virginia. However, he is scheduled to call into a rally on Monday.

Youngkin is taking on Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the race for governor.

Election Day is Tuesday.

