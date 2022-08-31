Truck carrying alfredo sauce crashes, spilling cargo all over interstate

A truck carrying alfredo sauce caused a Tennessee highway to close after it crashed into a wall.

Memphis Police told Fox affiliate WHBQ that the crash sent jars crashing down onto the roadway.

According to CBS affiliate WREG, the incident happened around 4:43 p.m. on Interstate 55.

The news outlets reported that authorities had to shut down the northbound side of the highway as road crews worked to clean up the mess.

According to the media outlets, a woman was injured in the crash but is expected to recover.