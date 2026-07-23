Neighbors recall deadly shootout that injured 2 IMPD officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — People who live near the scene of an overnight police shooting said Thursday they're tired of seeing disputes lead to gunshots.

Investigators are reviewing what happened in the 8000 block of 37th Street on Wednesday night. Police said they were called there a little after 10:15 PM Wednesday for a disturbance. That's when they encountered 21 year old Dalys Jett on the street outside a home.

Neighbors did not want to talk on camera, but said Jett had his hands in his pockets when police arrived. They said he did not remove his hands from his pockets when officers asked him to do so. At that point, neighbors said officers grabbed Jett's arms, at which point there was a sound of a gunshot.

Neighbors' surveillance cameras nearby captured the sound of numerous gunshots being fired. Police on Thursday said they cannot confirm any details about the shooting while the investigation is ongoing.

Jett was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital and two IMPD officers were wounded in the exchange. One was taken to a hospital in a police car and the other in an ambulance.

One of the two officers was released from the hospital on Thursday. Police said the other officer is still in the hospital, but is in stable condition and good spirits. Police have not released any details about the extent of the officers' injuries.

This is not the first time this year someone has shot at IMPD officers. An officer was wounded in a shooting in Broad Ripple on May 8. In February, suspects shot at IMPD SWAT officers while they were trying to make an arrest in connection with a shooting investigation. Three suspects were wounded in that exchange, but no officers were hurt.

Early Thursday morning, IMPD Chief Tanya Terry she does not want the community to normalize violence against police officers.

"This should not be okay or acceptable by our community or us," she said. "We cannot allow this kind of violence against our officers to become something normal. We have been here too many times this year already."

One neighbor echoed those concerns, saying he thinks too many young people are resorting to easily-obtained guns rather than resolving their disputes peacefully.

"I think our young adults of today should try to find a better way to handle disputes than with a gun," he said. "You know, and that's what's going on today, it seems like it's so, I would say, easy for them to get weapons today."

Police said they will release updates as they become available.