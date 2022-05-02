2022 Primary Election Results

The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Indiana.

Check back here on that date to find live election results from across central Indiana.

To register to vote, request an absentee ballot, update your voter registration, find your polling location and hours or sign up to work the polls, visit the Indiana Secretary of State Voters Portal.

In-Person Voting Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. You must have your photo ID. Find your polling location Voting ID requirements

IMPORTANT NOTE: All results below are unofficial until certified by each county's board of elections. The number and percent of districts reporting may not be up-to-date on the live results below as they are coming in on election night.

Our team will also be running intermittent tests to ensure that election results will display properly on Election Day. Any election results showing on this page prior to May 3, 2022, are for testing purposes only and do not represent any actual election results from any state or county election office or official.