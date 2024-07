INDIANAPOLIS — Local police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

Laila Brown, 15, is missing from the west side of Indianapolis and IMPD is asking the public to help find her.

Brown is described as 6'2" and 170 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 2000 block of N. Berwick Avenue wearing a black crop-top and a red scarf in her hair.

If you see Laila, contact IMPD immediately by calling 911.