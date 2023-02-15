IMPD seeks help locating missing 82-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Missing persons detectives with IMPD are asking for the community's help in locating an 82-year-old man.

According to a release from police, George Littrell was last seen around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Nautical Watch Drive near Geist Reservoir.

Littrell was last seen wearing a brown or tan cap, black jacket and dark blue jeans.

If seen, call 911 immediately.