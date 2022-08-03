Missing 13-year-old from Morgantown may be with 18-year-old man

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Morgantown.

The Morgantown Police Department says Ryen East is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen on Monday, August 1 around 1 a.m.

Police believe she may be in the company of 18-year-old Tyler Barts of Greenwood.

Ryen is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and around 100 pounds.

Barts is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 120 pounds.

Police are unsure of what method of travel the two may be using.

If you have any information please contact the Morgantown Police Department at 812-597-4604.