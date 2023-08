INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for public assistance in locating a missing infant.

4-month-old Jamarion Iverson is missing and was last seen with his mother, 26-year-old Marie Benjamin.

Benjamin was directed to surrender Iverson to the Department of Child Services, but has failed to do so, according to IMPD.

Iverson is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him call 911 immediately.