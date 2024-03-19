Silver Alert issued for missing 27-year-old from Avon

AVON — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 27-year-old Avon man.

Bryson Ledsinger, 27, is described as 5'9 and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Ledsinger is missing from Avon, Indiana. He was last seen on Sunday, March 17.

Police said Ledsinger was last seen wearing a black Bob Marley shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a silver 2007 Toyota Corolla with license plate no. SCVENGR.

Ledsinger is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ledsinger, contact the LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY at 317-745-6269 or 911.

