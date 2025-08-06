Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from Mooresville

MORGAN COUNTY — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old white male.

Theodore Morgan, 84, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Morgan is missing from Mooresville, Indiana. He was last seen on August 2nd, 2025, at 3 a.m.

Police said Theodore was last seen driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with Indiana plate # WHU737. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Theodore Morgan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Theodore Morgan, contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 342-5544 or 911.

