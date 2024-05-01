Watch Now
Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man from Cromwell, Indiana

IMPD
Posted at 12:35 PM, May 01, 2024
CROMWELL, INDIANA — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man.

Jerry Moore, 85, is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Moore is missing from Cromwell, Indiana. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 6:15 p.m.

Police said Jerry was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans and black leather shoes.

Jerry Moore is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jerry Moore, contact the Cromwell Police Department at 260-856-3838 or 911.

