Silver Alert issued for Plainfield woman missing since Jan. 25

PLAINFIELD — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Brittany Wallace, 35.

Authorities say Wallace was last seen in Plainfield on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana In God We Trust license plate of J666.

If you have any information on Brittany Wallace, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.