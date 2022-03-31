Thousands without power in Indianapolis, surrounding areas

INDIANA — Several thousand people in Central Indiana are currently without power as severe weather moves across the area.

As of about 10:40 p.m., there was a combined roughly 2,550 Duke Energy customers experiencing outages between Noblesville and Fishers, and in the area of Columbus and New Palestine, according to the company's outage map.

The map showed that about 967 customers in the Noblesville area can expect their power to be restored around 1:15 a.m., while those in the areas of Columbus and New Palestine will likely have to wait until closer to 4:15 a.m.

At this time, it's not clear exactly what caused the outages.

Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, thousands who receive their power from AES Indiana are affected.

The outages are mainly concentrated in the north and south ends of the city, with other swathes experiencing issues on the southwest side.

AES Indiana's map showed the most concentrated outage area was around Christian Park, where roughly 2,107 had their power out.

There's also an estimated 1,394 between Wildwood Farms and New Bethel.

The company urged people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines and to call 317-261-8111 to report a downed power line.