HAGERSTOWN — Police are searching for two missing juveniles from Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police Department

Rivers Crabtree and Savannah Smith were last seen together in the Hagerstown area and are now missing, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.

Police are asking residents to check their properties, including outbuildings for the children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hagerstown Police Department at 310-790-3700 or message them on Facebook.