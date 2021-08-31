Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Gary

GARY — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 15-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning in Gary.

Davion Blakes is described as being 5 feet 6inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.

Blakes is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031.