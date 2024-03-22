Body of Riley Strain recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning.

This is approximately 8 miles from downtown.

Metro Police say the call for a drowning came in about a body that was found in the Cumberland River. The fire department was called in and the medical examiner's office reviewed the body and confirmed the body as Riley.

Police John Drake said:

"This morning around 7:28 a.m. we received a call from a worker on 6th avenue at a company that adjoins the Cumberland River that had been searching for anything that would pop up on the river especially looking for Riley Strain."

“We had reports that under these circumstances with his height and weight, that he could have surfaced between 14 and 20 days this is the 14th day, so we were really expecting any time soon to find him. In fact our search teams were going to put in in the water here this morning and then search from this point further down so we were in the right spot, just unfortunate, there’s nothing to suggest anything other than foul play.”

Riley's family has been notified by police.

Police say there was no foul play-related trauma observed.

Who is Riley Strain and when was he last seen? 22-year-old Riley Strain is a University of Missouri senior who disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8. He went missing after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway. Surveillance video and body-cam footage was released detailing the night as well as a statement from Luke Bryan's bar, claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters. New video, 911 call give more details into Riley Strain's disappearance Riley bodycam RELATED: Luke Bryan's bar claims they only served Riley Strain one drink Here's a timeline of events that lead up to his disappearance. NewsChannel 5 Nashville Timeline of last known events before Riley Strain's disappearance What evidence was found? On March 17, Metro Police said Riley's bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by those who had been searching for Riley themselves. Riley Strain's parents say thank you. A day later, Riley's bank card is found. Riley's body was found in the Cumberland River in the Nations area 14 days after he went missing. We've created a map diagram to show the distance from where Riley went missing to where he was located. WTVF