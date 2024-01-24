The first 'Cincinnati Chili Week' will be held in February

CINCINNATI — The region's first "Cincinnati Chili Week" will join the ranks of other week-long culinary celebrations this February.

The event will be held by CityBeat and will be similar to the way the city's Burger Week and Taco Week have been run.

Beginning February 19 and running through February 25, Cincinnati Chili Week will highlight the Queen City's different 3-ways, 4-ways, coneys and more offered by many of the city's local staples.

During the week, Cincinnati chili fans can chow down on their favorites for between $5 and $7.

Restaurants participating in the first Cincinnati Chili Week include Blue Ash Chili, Camp Washington Chili, Dixie Chili, all Gold Star locations, Grub Local, Lucius Q, Sammy's Craft Burgers and Beer, The Chili Hut and more to be announced.

Notably, Cincinnati's most well-known chili-crafting connoisseurs, Skyline Chili, has not yet been announced as participating, but the press release about the event says restaurants participating are subject to change.

Those already planning their chili pilgrimages can download the Cincinnati Chili Week app, which is intended to help serve as a guide to help fans track down their meals on a map, win prizes and more.

For those really looking to go the extra mile for their craving, Cincinnatians who check in at four or more locations throughout Chili Week will be automatically entered for a chance to win prizes.

The fan who consumes the most chili and proves it in the app will be named the Biggest Chili Lover in Cincinnati — which comes with $300 in gift cards, a year of BOGO ways, a year-long home plan from Jolly Plumbing, Drains, Heating & Air and, of course, exclusive bragging rights of the Cincinnati-specific variety.

