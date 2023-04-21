You can now get your hands on a Cocaine Bear bobblehead

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum and KY for KY has released a limited edition Cocaine Bear bobblehead.

The bobblehead features the 175-pound black bear who died of an overdose of cocaine after finding a batch in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia in 1985.

The same bear is displayed in Lexington at Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall.

To order a bobblehead, go to National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum or KY for KY.

Each bobblehead will be $30 plus $8 shipping per order and expected to ship in July.