Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesU.S./World

Actions

You can now get your hands on a Cocaine Bear bobblehead

Cocaine Bear Bobblehead - Angled (1).jpg
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
Cocaine Bear Bobblehead - Angled (1).jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 07:15:55-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum and KY for KY has released a limited edition Cocaine Bear bobblehead.

The bobblehead features the 175-pound black bear who died of an overdose of cocaine after finding a batch in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia in 1985.

The same bear is displayed in Lexington at Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall.

To order a bobblehead, go to National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum or KY for KY.

Each bobblehead will be $30 plus $8 shipping per order and expected to ship in July.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE