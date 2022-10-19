A look back at improvements made during road construction season in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — As road construction season winds down, we're checking back on a plan to improve neighborhood streets across Indianapolis.

A few months ago, WRTV told you millions in funding were approved for street repairs. On Tuesday, we went to the east side to look at the results.

"They don't seem to care about anything other than certain places again. They haven't done nothing down here," Tonya Callaway said Tuesday.

Back in June, WRTV met Tonya Callaway. After she emailed us about the condition of the road she lives on, Sadlier Drive near north Hartman Drive.

"Like I said, you have to drive whichever way to try and avoid them. And then you got to watch the driver to see which way they're going to not hit each other,” Callaway said on June 8.

At that time, Mayor Hogsett and Indy DPW asked councilors to approve roughly $10 million in additional funding to improve Marion County streets.

Once approved, each councilor submitted their district's worst streets to see where to prioritize those repairs.

"We have been forgotten. As you can see, back in June, they still haven't done nothing but patch the roads, and that's it," Callaway said.

In June, WRTV spoke with District 19 Councilor David Ray, who had many roads that needed repairs in his district.

Tuesday evening, Ray told WRTV that with that infrastructure funding, they were able to repair between 10th and 16th streets, from curb to curb. But not all the areas needed it.

Ray said all councilors are trying to secure more infrastructure dollars to hit the ground running in 2023 to repair more roads across Marion County.

"Keep writing, keep calling the mayor's office," Callaway said.

Callaway said although this is another letdown, she won't stop filing complaints until the work is done.

"I wish they will do a whole new road for us. Cut it all the way down to the bare bottom and start all over again," Callaway said.

The budget passed on Monday night includes funding for parts of a five-year plan to improve infrastructures like roads, bridges, trails, and sidewalks.