Couple gearing up for golf scramble in memory of baby Scotty Michael

NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville couple is working to keep the memory of their infant alive while helping other parents to navigate loss and grief.

In 2020 it was announced that the state infant mortality rate hit a historic low, but the fight won't end until even fewer parents or none must feel the hurt losing a baby brings.

"We didn't know that things could go wrong in pregnancy," Kathleen Jeffers said. "So, when I went to my seven-month appointment and found out his heart wasn't beating it rocked our world.”

Meet Kathleen and Steven Jeffers, the couple already had a daughter. They'd been through the pregnancy process before and assumed the second time would be no different until their little Scotty passed away in the womb.

“I didn't know this could happen but once it did people came out of the woodworks and we were met with this happened to me,” they said.

Scotty Jeffers was delivered stillborn on Sept. 22, 2018, and by Sept. 23, this dad turned the pain into a purpose.

“We wanted to figure out a way to help other families who were going to experience what we experienced when we lost Scotty,” they said..

Inspired by a thoughtful gesture by a nurse the couple decided to create "Scotty boxes" to help parents just like them trying to process the grief.

“Photocopies of counselors and a list of funeral homes we started to put together resources of how to help others it's like we are holding their hands through this process,” Steven said. “Us to you, you are not alone we are here with you. We will be here with you if you want us to walk through this journey alongside you."

On Sept. 10, the couple is starting what they hope will become a tradition and a way to support the Scotty Michael foundation and helping other families.

“We will have a golf scramble on September 10 at Plumb Creek in Carmel it will just be a great day,” Kathleen said.

The couple has since had a rainbow baby, but Scotty’s memory certainly lives on.

Click here to sign up for the golf scramble.