INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public's help in locating 24-year-old Rashonda Banks who was last seen in the 600 block of W. 27th ST.

Rashonda is described as 5’3", 150 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Rashonda is possibly in extreme danger. She may be traveling in a 2011 tan Chevrolet Malibu bearing Indiana plate 267CHX. Rashonda is possibly in the company of Dequan Mathews.

IMPD Missing woman: Rashonda Banks (left) is possibly in the company of Dequan Mathews (right).

If located, police ask to please call 911 immediately.