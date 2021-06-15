Indy Backpack Attack Drive begins

INDIANAPOLIS — 87 percent of families at Indianapolis Public Schools need help with basic school supplies.

And to help, Indy Backpack Attack is continuing its mission to help make sure kids have school supplies for next school year.

Starting Monday, they are working with local organizations and businesses to start their annual drive.

They are accepting physical donations this year after being only online last year because of the pandemic.

School supplies that are needed are things like, backpacks, folders, pens and headphones. You can drop off a donation at any Indiana Members Credit Union branch.

Monetary donations are also accepted on their website. Around 30,000 students benefit from the drive each year.