PLAINFIELD – Plainfield police are asking the public to help find a missing 59-year-old woman.

Gina Gary was last seen in the area of Mill Run Apartments.

Gina is described as 5’3, 210 pounds and it is unknow what she may be wearing, police say.

Police say Gina takes frequent walks and it is unknown where she may go.

Police ask that anyone with information on Gina Gary's whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.