Police in London now investigating alleged Johnson staff parties during lockdown

LONDON — London police say they are investigating Downing Street lockdown parties in 2020 to determine if U.K. government officials violated coronavirus restrictions.

Tuesday's announcement puts further pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. He was already facing calls to resign after it was revealed his staff held several parties while London was amid strict lockdown protocols.

Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London assembly that the Metropolitan Police Service had launched an inquiry into "a number of events" at Downing Street. She said they met the force's criteria for investigating the "most serious and flagrant" breaches of COVID-19 rules.

Johnson is facing calls to resign amid revelations that he and his staff attended a series of parties during the spring and winter of 2020. Johnson and his staff are accused of throwing more than a dozen parties during that span.

The gatherings are already being investigated by a senior civil servant Sue Gray whose report, expected this week, will be crucial in determining whether Johnson can remain in power.

According to Politico, Gray's work will continue concurrently with the police investigation.

"The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is in ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service," Gray's office said in a statement, according to Politico.