Health Dept. warns hundreds of residents at Indy apartment complexes they may be forced to relocate

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of residents at two Indianapolis apartment complexes received notice from the Marion Co. Health department on Monday that they may have to relocate because their building's water is at risk of being turned off.

According to the notice, which was given to residents at Lakeside Pointe at Nora and Fox Club Apartments, Citizens Energy Group may be shutting off water service to their building as soon as July 5, 2021.

Call 6 Investigates has learned that the threat of water and wastewater being shut off is due to the building owners being behind on their bill by roughly $1.2 million.

WRTV reached out to Citizens Energy Group who says they had no knowledge of the flyer that residents in the two complexes found hanging on their doors throughout the day on Monday.

"Citizens had previously communicated to the apartment complex owners that the apartment complexes could be disconnected on or after August 2 due to a large unpaid balance for water and wastewater utility services," Citizens said in a statement to WRTV. "Citizens is actively working with the owners of the apartment complex to establish a payment arrangement to avoid the pending disconnection."

Lakeside Pointe at Nora is located at 9000 North College Avenue and has roughly 450 units. Fox Club is located at 4401 South Keystone Avenue and has roughly 300 units.

Families living in both apartment complexes would be forced to move if the water is turned off because they cannot live in a building without water.

Utility costs for residents living at both Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club are included in their monthly rent, according to Call 6 sources.

You can read the full statement from Citizens Energy Group below:

"Citizens Energy Group has been made aware that the flyer below has gone out to residents of Lakeside Pointe at Nora Apartments and Fox Club Apartments in Indianapolis indicating Citizens may disconnect water services as early as July 5th. Residents should be aware that Citizens did not prepare or distribute this notice. Citizens had previously communicated to the apartment complex owners that the apartment complexes could be disconnected on or after August 2 due to a very large unpaid balance for water and wastewater utility services. Citizens is actively working with the owners of the apartment complex to establish a payment arrangement to avoid the pending disconnection. Citizens is hopeful that an arrangement with the apartment complex owners can be reached to avoid disconnecting the apartment complexes. Citizens was unaware the flyer was being distributed to residents."

WRTV has reached out to the Marion County Health Department for comment and is still awaiting a response.