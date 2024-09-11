Frankie Beverly, known for iconic song 'Before I Let Go,' passes away at 77

Frankie Beverly, the voice behind the iconic song "Before I Let Go," has passed away at age 77.

His family posted the news on the official Frankie Beverly and Maze Facebook page Wednesday morning, stating that Beverly had died on Tuesday.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the post said. "This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

His family did not specify how Beverly died in the post.

The singer, songwriter and producer is known mostly for his recordings with soul and funk band Maze.

Their smooth, upbeat hit song from 1981, "Before I Let Go," is an anthem played regularly at various events, often referred to as a cultural touchstone. It was also featured on the movie soundtrack for "Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins," a film featuring James Earl Jones — who also passed away this week.

Beyonce covered the song in 2019, which Beverly described to Billboard at that time as a "high point" of his life.

His family said, "He lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends."