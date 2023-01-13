Best Online Baccarat Sites in 2023: Top Baccarat Websites Ranked for Live Baccarat Games, Bonus & Free Play

Baccarat’s simplicity has always attracted gamblers of all stripes — especially high-rollers seeking some thrilling action.

And you can now enjoy this evergreen casino classic in numerous variants at the best online baccarat sites with multiple live baccarat games and RNG-style variants.

We’ve found that the best place to play this classic card game is Red Dog Casino, thanks to its solid live baccarat lineup (including Super 6), fantastic welcome bonus, free-to-play mode, and solid reputation as a reliable online casino.

Still, we’ve got a few more baccarat casinos to share with you, each one offering a slightly different experience.

Let’s get started.

Best Online Baccarat Sites

Red Dog: Best baccarat site overall

Ignition: Best for high-rollers

Slots.lv: Best for mobile baccarat

Bovada: Best for live dealer Super 6

Bitstarz: Great selection of baccarat games

SuperSlots: Best for Ultimate Baccarat

Las Atlantis: Free-to-play table games

BetUS: Suitable for beginner baccarat players

Wild Casino: Good mix of live & RNG baccarat

BetOnline: Top quality baccarat game by Betsoft

1. Red Dog — Best Online Baccarat Site Overall

Pros

225% welcome bonus up to $12,250

Has live dealer baccarat and Super 6 (no-commission baccarat)

Great selection of RTG slots

Top-tier customer support

All table games are free to play

Cons

Only offers baccarat with a live dealer

Red Dog Casino is a small-but-mighty contender in the online gambling scene. Since opening its doors in 2019, it has focused on quality over quantity. It shows in everything from its courteous 24/7 support to its carefully curated selection of games by RealTime Gaming.

Gaming Selection - 4.5/5

Real money baccarat players will have four live dealer games to choose from at Red Dog Casino. There are two standard live dealer baccarat tables and two tables featuring the “Super 6 variant,” and each table has three distinct table limits:

$5-100

$25-500

$50-1,000

You’ll also have the option to make side bets on the Dragon Bonus or Pairs if you’re a high roller who feels unsatisfied with the standard banker/player/tie betting options.

On top of that, being powered by Visionary iGaming means you’re dealing with solid production value and multiple camera angles, making their Vegas-style baccarat tables comfortable even if you’re playing from a mobile device.

They don’t offer baccarat in their standard casino, however, but you’ll find a great selection of RTG slots, blackjack, and video poker at your disposal, giving you plenty else to do.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

Red Dog Casino is known for its fantastic bonus codes. Not only do they tend to come with enormous deposit bonuses, but in many cases, they are reusable, giving you insane bonus potential.

Their current welcome package uses the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” and is usable for your first 5 deposits, granting you a 225% match bonus for each deposit up to $1,000. This means if you deposit the full $1,000 all five times, you’ll get $12,250 in bonus cash, usable on Red Dog’s fantastic selection of slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

This offer comes with a solid 35x wagering requirement.

Safety and Reliability - 4.8/5

We consider Red Dog Casino one of the safest online casino apps to play baccarat games. Both the RNG casino and live dealer games use vetted and trusted providers. Red Dog is also fully licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Authority– one of the most trusted organizations in the online gambling industry.

Top all of that off with their attentive 24/7 customer support and end-to-end SSL encryption to protect all your info, and we believe them to be one of the top casino operators for real money baccarat games.

Click here and use promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” to get a 225% casino bonus at Red Dog

2. Ignition — Best Live Dealer Baccarat for High Rollers

Pros

$3,000 in poker and casino bonuses

Both live dealer and casino game baccarat

One of the best poker sites

24/7 customer support

Cons

Doesn’t accept e-wallet banking

Ignition Casino is a name that goes hand-in-hand with online card games. While they’re primarily known for their poker tournaments and fully anonymous tables, they have plenty to offer the gambler looking at playing baccarat online.

Gaming Selection - 4.9/5

Whether you’re a high-rolling veteran or new to baccarat, Ignition Casino is the perfect place to be.

In their main casino, they have two varieties of baccarat, which can be played in “practice mode” if you’re looking for free online baccarat games. This is a great way to learn the rules before taking it to their live dealer casino for something a little more serious.

Much like Red Dog, Ignition offers two tables of baccarat and Super 6, so whatever your preference in play style is, you’re taken care of. Each table has variable betting limits attached, also like Red Dog. Limits are:

$5-100

$25-1,000

$100-2,500

Betting options include the standard banker bet, player bet, or tie as well as the side bet option of betting on the Dragon Bonus, which can net you up to 30x your bet if the winning margin is wide enough. It’s a risky wager and one generally only entertained by experienced players looking for a little extra excitement.

Otherwise, Ignition offers a great selection of slots, video poker, blackjack, and the best selection of online poker tournaments we’ve found anywhere, which will give you plenty of options to spend your massive welcome bonus on.

Speaking of welcome bonuses…

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

New players will be elated to find that Ignition Casino’s welcome bonus comes with two separate bonuses in one. When players deposit up to $1,000 into their Ignition account, they will get a match bonus for Ignition's world-renowned poker platform and their noteworthy casino.

Crypto deposits will get a 150% match to both poker and casino, lending up to $3,000 in bonus funds, while fiat deposits will see 100% matches totaling up to $2,000 in bonuses.

The casino portion of the bonus will have a 25x playthrough requirement, while the poker portion is unlocked by playing real money poker and earning Ignition Miles.

While you cannot use the casino bonus on the live casino baccarat, you can use it on the games in the normal casino, though table games contribute to the wagering requirements at a reduced rate.

Safety and Reliability - 4.7/5

From their fully anonymous poker tables to their SSL certificates, Ignition Casino has built its reputation on being safe and reliable.

Much like Red Dog, they’re licensed by Curaçao’s regulatory body and frequently checked to ensure they meet all requirements. We play here and feel confident in recommending that you do, too.

If you’re ready for some of the best card games online, click this link and take advantage of Ignition’s hearty twin-bonus welcome package today.

3. Slots.lv — Best for Mobile Baccarat

Pros

300% match on first deposit

Baccarat games work great on mobile

Over 400 casino games

Fantastic customer service

Cons

Site can be a little slow

Limited banking options

You might be surprised to see a mobile casino called Slots.lv in the top five places to play baccarat online, but you shouldn’t be.

Slots.lv has been around since 2013 and has spent that time honing its online casino craft. Not only do they have one of the best selections of jackpot slots – including a few of the popular Hot Drop jackpots - but they have a respectable live dealer online casino with live dealer roulette and baccarat games to choose from.

Gaming Selection - 4.5/5

As with most online casinos, Slots.lv offers up the punto banco variation of baccarat. This is a more straightforward version of baccarat than what is seen in the Casino Royale movie of old, but one that translates better into online and live dealer games.

The online casino variations of baccarat both have $1-500 betting limits and use a random number generator to simulate the use of a real deck.

The live dealer casino offers up one each of baccarat and Super 6, with real live dealers and mechanically shuffled decks. In addition to the standard betting options, both the standard and Super 6 variations of baccarat have a Dragon Bonus bet as well as 4 other side bets that give you a little more wagering options than the straightforward casino games above.

And if you need a break from baccarat, you’ll find American and European roulette as well as a couple of varieties of live dealer blackjack in Slots.lv’s little live casino. All of which run beautifully on mobile and PC.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

Slots.lv offers a fantastic welcome package beginning with a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 if you deposit with crypto or a 200% match up to $1,000 if you use credit cards.

After that, you’ll get a 150% match up to $750 (crypto) or 100% match up to $500 (fiat) on your next 8 deposits, bringing you to $7,500 in crypto bonuses or $5,000 in fiat casino bonuses.

All of this comes with a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement, though bonus funds are not eligible for live dealer games, so do keep that in mind.

Safety and Reliability - 4.8/5

We feel confident in recommending Slots.lv thanks to their secure SSL encryption and the use of trusted software providers like Betsoft and RealTime Gaming. Like the first two online casinos we reviewed so far, Slots.lv is licensed by Curaçao’s game regulators, a trusted overseer of online gambling sites worldwide.

If you’re ready for a casino site with lots of slots and an effective array of mobile baccarat tables, click here and get a 300% (or 200%) match to your first deposit of up to $1,000.

4. Bovada — Best for Live Dealer Super 6 (No-Commission Baccarat)

Pros

100% welcome bonus up to $1,000

Top-notch games

Both RNG and live baccarat

Great selection of video poker

Cons

Only one non-live baccarat casino game

Tough to reach live chat support

Bovada is a casino that does a little bit of everything. Live dealer casino games, video slots, rather decent poker tournaments, and a really, really good sportsbook. They’ve also been around since 2011, so you know by this point that Bovada knows what they’re doing.

Gaming Selection - 4.8/5

Bovada has two live dealer baccarat tables, two live dealer Super 6 tables, and one online baccarat game for real money (perfect for those who just can’t bear to deal with another person today).

Each of the live dealer tables has its limits broken down into the following:

$5-100

$25-1,000

$100-2,500

This offers enough variety to keep every level of player happy. The dealers at these tables are friendly and competent enough that we’d be happy to have them as our dealers at a brick-and-mortar casino… Though we have to say we like the lax dress code online gambling grants us.

The version found in the standard casino simulates a standard 6-deck shuffle via random number generation.

And while it lacks the side-bet capabilities found at the live dealer tables, it does have a rather handy way to track the outcomes of each round with color-coded beads on the side of the screen. This way, you can monitor how the game is flowing and adjust bets accordingly.

Bovada also features a fully-realized casino complete with a poker app to rival Ignition, as well as a great selection of slots, video poker, and a fantastic sportsbook with great odds on over 25 sports around the world.

Welcome Bonus - 4/4/5

New players can sign up with Bovada and get a 100% match on their first deposit up to $1,000 when they use the bonus code “CAWELCOME100” at the cashier. Furthermore, if you use “BV2NDCWB” at the cashier during your 2nd and 3rd deposits, you’ll get another 100% match up to $1,000 each time, bringing your total bonus up to a whopping $3,000.

All of this comes with a stunning 25x wagering requirement, making this one of the lowest casino bonus requirements we’ve seen.

As with most casino bonuses, we recommend using the bonus funds on slots and specialty games, as they contribute 100% to your wagering requirements, while table games tend to have a significantly lower contribution value, and live dealer games do not contribute at all.

Safety and Reliability - 4.7/5

Given that Bovada has been around since 2011, it’s safe to say they’re a secure and legitimate online casino.

You don’t even need to look at their Curaçao gaming license, their top-notch SSL encryption, or their list of reputable software providers to know that Bovada is legit. We mean, you can look at those things, but a crooked baccarat casino simply could not exist in this gambling ecosystem for so long without being above board.

Follow this link and use promo code “CAWELCOME100” to get a 100% match on your first deposit up to $1,000 at Bovada

5. Bitstarz — Biggest Selection of Online Baccarat Games for Real Money

Pros

100% match up to 1 BTC + 200 free spins

Award-winning customer service

Great selection of RNG and live dealer baccarat

Over 4,000 online casino games

Cons

Live baccarat is heavily geo-restricted

Crypto-exclusive for most countries

Bitstarz has become one of the biggest forces in online crypto casinos, having won awards for the best casino, customer service, and more. On top of that, they’ve recently expanded their payment options to include payments by credit card — but only in a few countries.

Gaming Selection - 4/5

With over 4,000 games to choose from, Bitstarz goes out of its way to ensure they have something for everyone, including baccarat fans.

Just in their single-player online casino alone, you’ll find six different versions of this classic casino card game, including Baccarat Mini, Baccarat VIP, and Big Win Baccarat… all of which come with a demo mode, so Bitstarz is a perfect place to play free baccarat games.

Their live dealer baccarat games are similarly well-rounded with Baccarat Squeeze, Baccarat Controller, Privé Baccarat, and more – each with their twists.

When you top that off with thousands of other games, including a dragon’s horde of the best and most popular slots around, Bitstarz could very well be the only casino you need.

However, you need to remember that live dealer baccarat may be unavailable to you, hence the lowered score on this front for Bitstarz.

Welcome Bonus - 4.4/5

Crypto gamblers can take advantage of Bitstarz’s huge welcome package by starting with a 100% match up to 1BTC on their first deposit, plus you’ll receive 200 free spins broken up over nine days (you get 20 immediately when you verify your account via email).

This is a great way to get started, but the welcome package doesn’t end there.

Your second and third deposits will get a 50% match bonus up to 1BTC and 2BTC, respectively, while your fourth deposit will get another 100% match up to 1BTC. This means if you max out each deposit, you’ll see a whopping 5BTC, all with a steep-but-manageable 40x playthrough requirement.

Safety and Reliability - 5/5

As we’ve mentioned, Bitstarz is an award-winning casino, and they’re proud of it. You can find a list of awards on the homepage. They’re also fully licensed and regulated, use a huge selection of well-respected game providers, and strive to operate with transparency – they even list the average withdrawal time over the last 24hrs on their homepage.

If you believe variety is the spice of life, follow this link and get a 100% match on your first deposit up to 1BTC and enjoy a wealth of baccarat options at Bitstarz.

How We Chose the Best Online Baccarat Sites

Gaming Selection:

Obviously, every casino on our list has baccarat – but we wanted to make sure that they all had nice variations available.

Whether it’s plenty of side bet options on your favorite live dealer Super 6 table or free-play to dust your baccarat “skills” off before committing cash, we wanted to make sure the casino was loaded. Plus, if they had anything else they did well – poker, jackpot slots, sports betting – we made sure to mention it here and score them appropriately.

Welcome Bonus:

While bonuses tend to apply very little to baccarat (if at all), we know that a good welcome bonus is one of our readers’ top priorities when looking for a new online casino, so we made sure every baccarat casino on our list had a robust welcome offer for new players.

Safety and Reliability:

Is trustworthiness important to you? Because it sure is important to us. We vetted all online baccarat casinos on our list to make sure they were licensed and regulated and that they had all the safety features we expect from the very best online casinos. SSL encryption, responsive customer support, trusted game providers… the works.

Check out some of the best online casinos worldwide:

Guide to Playing Online Baccarat Games for Real Money

Where can I play baccarat online for real money?

You can play baccarat online at any of the online casinos listed in this article. We’ve included online baccarat casinos with both live dealer games and online baccarat games you can play alone against the computer for real money.

We recommend Red Dog Casino for live dealer baccarat and Ignition for RNG baccarat games.

Why is online baccarat so popular?

One of the main contributing factors to online baccarat’s immense popularity is the rather low house edge. With the dealer only having an advantage of roughly 1.2%, your games feel a lot more exciting and fair.

Is baccarat a skill or luck-based game?

Unlike poker or blackjack, there is no real skill involved in playing baccarat. Knowledge of the rules does not impact your outcome in any real way. For that reason, we consider it to be 100% luck.

Can baccarat be beaten?

Baccarat can be beaten, but due to the game being driven purely by the luck of the draw, you should not expect your winning streaks to run for long.

What are the odds of winning in baccarat?

The odds of a player’s hand winning in baccarat are 44.6%, while the dealer’s odds are a little higher at 45.8%. This leaves a 9.6% chance of a tie. If you take the ties out of the equation, you’ll see that a player’s hand wins roughly 49% of the time.

What is the best baccarat strategy?

Mathematically speaking, the best strategy to use when you play online baccarat is to bet on the banker or dealer. When betting in baccarat, there are three standard ways to bet – bet on the player, bet on the banker, or bet on a tie.

With the edge the banker’s hand has in winning, continuously betting on the banker should yield more winnings over time, even when taking the house commission into account (most online casinos take a 5% commission from banker bets).

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Baccarat Sites

Red Dog: Our overall top pick for playing baccarat, Red Dog has a solid selection of live dealer baccarat backed up by a handsome casino chock-full of slots and video poker. Use the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS” to get a 225% match welcome bonus usable on their great selection of RTG slots.

Ignition: Best known for their poker tournaments, Ignition Casino also has a fantastic selection of both live dealer and online casino baccarat, primed and ready for new players and high-rollers alike. You can take advantage of Ignition’s doubled-up welcome bonus that gives you a match on your first deposit for both casino games and poker.

Slots.lv: With their mobile optimization game on point, Slots.lv won their spot in our top five thanks to offering the best baccarat and Super 6 play on our phones. Every game loads quickly, looks great, and is a perfect solution for the card gamer on the go. You can get a 300% match up to $1,500 on your first deposit with a solid 35x wagering requirement.

Bovada: While Bovada does just about everything right from their sports betting to poker and jackpot slots, we were truly impressed with the live dealer Super 6 we found inside. They offer plenty of side bets to keep things interesting, fun and professional dealers, and a great range of table limits. You can claim a 100% first deposit bonus of up to $1,000 when getting started.

Bitstarz: Rounding out our top five is Bitstarz, beating out the competition by offering one of the broadest selections of baccarat we could find (including a provably fair baccarat game — Mini Baccarat). There’s a generous 5 BTC and 200 free spins welcome package up for grabs for all new players.

How to Sign Up & Play Baccarat Online

If you’re worried that creating a baccarat casino account might be complicated and you need that little extra boost in confidence to get started, we’ve got your back.

We put together a little walkthrough to help you sign up and get started at our favorite place to play live dealer baccarat: Red Dog Casino.

Step 1: Start the Registration Process

Follow this link to navigate to the Red Dog Casino page and click “Claim Bonus” to start the registration process.

Step 2: Provide the Necessary Information

Provide a valid email address and create a username and password for your account before pressing “Next Step” to proceed. Fill out your personal information like name, date of birth, etc, and press “Next Step” again. On this last page, you’ll want to provide your relevant contact information before finalizing the registration process.

Step 3: Enter a Bonus Code

Now that you can log in, go to Cashier and make your first deposit. Make sure to apply the “WAGGINGTAILS” coupon code in the appropriate field (under the tab Bonuses).

Step 4: Deposit & Play Baccarat

Once you have money in your account, you can pull up Red Dog’s live casino and then play some baccarat. Congratulations!

Ready to Play Online Baccarat for Real Money?

Now that you know where the best places to play online baccarat are, we can set you free to stretch your wings.

We feel like Red Dog Casino is the best baccarat site to get started, thanks to their solid live dealer tables, constant promotions, and some of the best customer service we’ve found anywhere… but that doesn’t mean they’re the only site worth playing baccarat online.

We feel it’s important to look into each of the baccarat casinos on the list, as they all have something special to offer, whether it’s a broader selection of games or table limits geared towards high rollers.

And nothing is keeping you from signing up to more than one casino site — just remember to always play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: