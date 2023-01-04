Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada (2023)

If you're looking to play real money casino games in Canada while claiming the best bonuses, you're in the right place!

With our team of seasoned gambling experts, we’ve rounded up the best online casinos in Canada ranked for real money games, welcome bonuses, and more.

JackpotCity Casino is our top recommendation today, but we’ve also got other worthy alternatives for you to check out.

So join us for the full rundown of the finest Canadian real-money casinos.

Ready? Let's start.

Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

1. JackpotCity Casino – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

C$30,000,000 total jackpot prizes

Over 500 casino games

3 dozen jackpot slots

25+ years of operation

C$1,600 online casino bonus

Cons:

No sportsbook

JackpotCity has been leading the online casino industry in Canada since 1998. It’s packed with high-quality offerings, including exceptional progressive jackpots.

Quality of Casino Games: 5/5

With an extensive selection of over 500 games from various game providers, you will surely find the perfect pastime at JackpotCity Casino Canada.

And no need to worry about quality — all games are provided by some of the most reputable and respected companies in the industry!

Unquestionably, the alluring progressive jackpots set this virtual casino apart from its rivals. In addition to that, it offers an impressive gaming experience in every genre.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

As soon as you create an account and make your initial deposit, you’ll be treated to their C$1,600 sign-up package available only to new players!

We are looking at a string of four equal deposit bonuses, each a 100% match going up to C$400.

Also, make sure to refresh that promos page every once in a while because new bonuses constantly pop up there.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.8/5

Some of the banking methods supported for Canadian players at JackpotCity include:

Visa/MasterCard

Neosurf

ecoPayz

MuchBetter

iDebit

The minimum deposit requirement is usually C$10, while payout speeds vary depending on your selected banking method.

E-wallets are faster and take up to a business day for full processing, while bank wire transfers are the slowest option, as usual, taking a whole week in some cases.

Mobile Optimization and Support Options: 5/5

With JackpotCity, you can have the ultimate gaming experience no matter where you are.

The mobile-friendly platform makes it easy to switch from desktop to mobile and enjoy seamless gameplay anywhere at any time.

Support lines are open 24/7, any time of the year, via live chat or through dedicated email addresses.

Click here to grab up to C$1,600 in welcome bonuses at JackpotCity

2. PlayOJO – Best Free Spins Promo of All Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

3k+ titles in the gaming catalogue

80 free spins

30+ software providers

No playthrough requirements

150+ blackjack options

Cons:

Sign-up promo only consists of free spins

Launched in 2017, PlayOJO hosts over 3,000 games while drawing new customers with their 50 free spins welcome offer. The best part is that the spins come with no rollover conditions!

Quality of Casino Games: 5/5

Boasting an impressive array of games powered by more than 30 gaming companies, such as the renowned Microgaming and Play N' Go, PlayOJO will surely have something for everyone.

We're looking at over 3,000 titles in the catalogue. While slots dominate the count, we were also surprised by the quality and sheer volume of the blackjack selection.

This part of the gambling site includes 150+ variations of the classic table game, going from the classic Single-Deck variant to the Double Exposure option.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

The moment you make your first deposit at PlayOJO — provided that the deposit meets the C$10 minimum deposit required — you will receive 80 free spins.

The spins are valid on the slot game Thor: The Trials Of Asgard, and the best part of the promo is that it has no wagering requirements - 0x!

This way, it’s easier to claim any winnings from the free spins.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.85/5

PlayOJO covers all the bases without diving into many niche payment methods. The available options include the following:

Credit cards

Interac

ecoPayz

Trustly

Wire transfers

Withdrawals are reasonably fast, ranging from 24 hours to 5 business days for bank transfers.

Mobile Optimization and Support Options: 4.85/5

Enjoy gaming on the go at PlayOJO with no software download required!

All you have to do is open your mobile browser, log in and start having fun with instant-play games on any iOS or Android mobile browser.

The customer service representatives are working day and night to answer your inquiries, both via email and live chat.

The casino site is also active on social media and regularly replies to public posts and comments.

Grab your 80 free spins from PlayOJO by clicking this link

3. BetOnline – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada for Poker

Pros:

Top-level poker rooms

$1,000 sign-up bonus

Accepts crypto

250+ slots

Active since 2004

Cons:

7.5% for credit card users

If you’re here to play poker, BetOnline offers the best experience, starting with a dedicated poker bonus and culminating in top-notch poker rooms and events.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.85/5

At BetOnline, you can check out about 400 games from 6 gaming studios, including RTG and BetSoft, the companies behind crowd favourites like Achilles Deluxe and Cash Bandits 2.

But the crown jewel of BetOnline's selection is the poker department; you can find an electrifying array of real-money rooms, special events, and much more!

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

There are several sign-up promotions at BetOnline. Each has its own bonus code that you have to enter; it's simple, really. Here’s what your options are:

BOL1000 : Up to $1,000 for sports betting at a 50% match rate.

: Up to $1,000 for sports betting at a 50% match rate. BOLCASINO : 100% match bonus for casino games.

: 100% match bonus for casino games. NEWBOL : Up to $1,000 for poker players, released in $5 increments by playing poker at BetOnline.

: Up to $1,000 for poker players, released in $5 increments by playing poker at BetOnline. CRYPTO100: A 100% match of up to $1,000 if you deposit using crypto.

The platform offers a host of other promotions for regular users, including reload bonuses, poker-specific promos, and much more. The deals are regularly updated, so stay in the loop!

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5

BetOnline supports everything from classic bank transfers to crypto. Here are some of the methods you can use in the finance section of this casino site:

Credit cards (MasterCard, Visa)

Wire transfers

Paysafecard

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Tether (USDT)

A 7.5% is required for credit card transactions. We don't like it, but it's the standard at many online casinos. For same-day payouts and 0 transaction fees, use crypto.

Mobile Optimization and Support Options: 4.7/5

Wager on the go with the mobile version of BetOnline, which is designed to run smoothly across all Android, Windows, and iOS devices.

With no worries about compatibility, enjoy a streamlined experience each time you log in!

Should you ever require additional guidance or assistance, don't hesitate to reach out to the support team, which is accessible 24/7 via live chat and email.

Every inquiry we submitted was handled promptly and professionally. We recommend live chat for the fastest replies.

Claim a $1,000 welcome bonus at BetOnline by following this link

4. Bodog – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada for Crypto Users

Pros:

Over 30 categories for placing bets

$600 casino bonus + 50 free spins

Separate sign-up offer for sports bettors

Crypto-friendly

Great for jackpots

Also has one of the best sportsbooks

Cons:

Not the greatest design

Bodog is an excellent combo of an online casino and a top-tier sports betting section, making this long-standing online gambling platform stand out from the rest.

Furthermore, you can receive a welcome bonus no matter what kind of gambling experience you're looking for!

Quality of Casino Games: 4.6/5

Bodog sportsbook has an expansive offering of over 35 bet categories, encompassing all major sporting leagues in Canada and even the most obscure markets, such as college football betting. There is sure to be something that catches your eye!

The casino isn’t left behind, boasting 700+ casino titles from over 30 gaming studios, including Rival Gaming and iSoftBet, among others.

Bodog proves to be the ultimate destination for ardent sports bettors who also like a solid online casino on the side.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.7/5

As a new member of Bodog Online Casino, you can claim the sign-up promo, which includes a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $600 with 50 bonus spins on the side.

Or, as a bettor, grab another 100% match bonus, this time around going up to $400 for all sports betting activities on the site!

At Bodog, you can also take advantage of exclusive bonuses such as a special poker promo.

To benefit from all the free offers, make sure to check back with us regularly and stay updated on the latest deals!

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.65/5

Bodog boasts an impressive selection of cryptocurrency options, giving it an edge over other online casinos.

Bodog stands behind its users, offering zero-cost crypto transactions using the following cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Bitcoin Cash

Ethereum

Tether (USDT)

Moreover, this crypto casino site accepts Interac deposits. Credit card holder customers can expect a processing fee involved with all transactions.

Mobile Optimization and Support Options: 4.3/5

Although Bodog may not boast the most impressive visuals, there's no denying that its mobile version is incredibly user-friendly and simple to navigate.

You can still access all betting markets and casino titles that are available on the desktop version. Plus, you can place bets with haste wherever life takes you!

The support staff is highly professional and always available to aid you with your questions, no matter what time of day.

The advisors have always delivered concise answers loaded with info, whether it's through live chat or email.

Click here to grab a $600 welcome bonus and 50 free spins at Bodog

5. Magic Red – Best Online Casino in Canada for Real Money Slots

Pros:

600+ high-quality slot games

200% welcome promo

High RTP across the board

Six-figure jackpot prizes

Cons:

Few payment options

Average variety of table games

For those looking for the best online slots in Canada, Magic Red is the undoubted king in this category.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.55/5

When it comes to the most thrilling slots experience, you need to look no further than Magic Red!

The platform offers a fantastic selection of captivating real-money slot games, with over 600 titles fueled by renowned providers such as Pragmatic Play.

Wolf Gold, the Book Of Dead, and Buffalo King are some of our top picks.

They also offer a selection of classic table games that will meet all your gaming needs. However, while the selection is not bad, it is still slightly average.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.6/5

You can maximize your gaming experience with Magic Red Casino's 200% first-deposit bonus that goes up to C$500, perfectly tailored for the slot games.

Make sure you take full advantage of this offer if you're new to the gambling site.

At Magic Red casino, the promotions page is regularly updated with new offers and rewards.

For example, don't miss out on Pragmatic's remarkable Drops And Wins event, with incredible prizes for everyone!

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5

Magic Red has made banking a breeze! Casino players from Canada can now benefit from the most uncomplicated payment methods without any trouble or hassle.

From Interac to Visa, you'll find various options for handling your finances. You're sure to experience a worry-free transaction experience each time.

Collecting your winnings has never been simpler — you can receive them within 1 day or up to 6 days, depending on the banking method of your choice!

Mobile Optimization and Support Options: 4.3/5

Even without a casino app, it's fairly easy to navigate this mobile site, and we haven't really struggled to find anything we wanted here.

Nevertheless, we want the website's mobile experience to be even better so that browsing with your phone is a smooth process.

Customer assistance is available via live chat and email. The agents are polite, and response times are solid. We recommend checking the FAQ before running any inquiries.

The customer support team is excellent. They respond promptly to your questions and are always willing to help you out.

Claim a 200% match deposit bonus at Magic Red by clicking this link

Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada - Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

Quality of Online Casino Games

The No. 1 factor we checked (beyond safety and licensing, of course) in our rankings of online casinos was the quality of the games.

We looked for variety, quality game graphics, and a good selection of popular titles from leading software providers.

Bonuses and Promos

We know how vital bonuses are to Canadian players, so we evaluated all bonuses offered at each casino.

Our team also checked out wagering requirements, expiration dates, and maximum cashouts associated with welcome bonuses and other promotions to determine which sites offered better incentives (and thus higher ratings).

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times

We looked at each online casino's available banking methods, withdrawal times, and deposit limits.

We gave higher scores to casinos offering various payment options, fast withdrawals, and low minimum deposits.

Mobile Casino Optimization and Support Options

We also tested the mobile experience and customer service of each online casino.

We looked for real-money mobile casinos with mobile sites or apps designed for both iOS and Android devices, as well as a help desk that offered 24/7 support in multiple languages.

Finally, we checked out the live chat feature to make sure it was easy to use and helpful when needed.

Why Is JackpotCity the Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada?

There are several good reasons why JackpotCity is the best online casino Canada has to offer. These are the highlights:

Top-Notch Real-Money Bonuses : The site offers new players up to C$1,600 through a 4-tiered welcome bonus. You can score up to C$400 for each of the first four deposits you make, each time at a 100% match rate.

: The site offers new players up to C$1,600 through a 4-tiered welcome bonus. You can score up to C$400 for each of the first four deposits you make, each time at a 100% match rate. 500+ Real-Money Casino Games : The casino site hosts high-quality online slots, plus real-money blackjack, real-money roulette, plus live casino games on the site.

: The casino site hosts high-quality online slots, plus real-money blackjack, real-money roulette, plus live casino games on the site. Massive Progressive Jackpots : JackpotCity Casino offers over 30 slot machines with progressive jackpots, some amassing 8-figure jackpot pools.

: JackpotCity Casino offers over 30 slot machines with progressive jackpots, some amassing 8-figure jackpot pools. Secure Banking Options : You can use secure banking methods to move your funds in and out of JackpotCity safely. These include Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Paysafecard, and more.

: You can use secure banking methods to move your funds in and out of JackpotCity safely. These include Visa, Mastercard, Interac, Paysafecard, and more. 24/7 Customer Support: If you need help or have a question, the qualified customer service reps are available 24/7. Whether through email, toll-free telephone, or live chat, the team is here for you.

Why Should I Use Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money Wagering?

As long as you use legitimate online casinos like the ones highlighted in this guide, you're in for heaps of benefits. For example:

They’re Always Open : Online casinos are convenient and easy to access. They allow you to play your favourite casino games from the comfort of your own home and at any time of the day or night.

: Online casinos are convenient and easy to access. They allow you to play your favourite casino games from the comfort of your own home and at any time of the day or night. Packed With Bonuses : Online casinos often offer generous bonuses and promotions for new players and regular rewards for loyal customers.

: Online casinos often offer generous bonuses and promotions for new players and regular rewards for loyal customers. More Variety : Online casinos provide a wide range of gaming options with hundreds of different games, including slots, table games, video poker, blackjack, roulette and more.

: Online casinos provide a wide range of gaming options with hundreds of different games, including slots, table games, video poker, blackjack, roulette and more. More Security : Most online casinos use advanced encryption technology that safeguards your personal information and financial data from fraudsters and cybercriminals.

: Most online casinos use advanced encryption technology that safeguards your personal information and financial data from fraudsters and cybercriminals. Live Dealer Games: If you still crave the vibe of retail casinos, online casinos also offer live dealer games that replicate the atmosphere and experience of a real-life establishment. With these games, you can interact with a real dealer and other players in real time.

Guide to Real Money Online Casinos in Canada

What Are the Best Real Money Online Casinos for Canadian Players?

JackpotCity is our No. 1 real-money online casino, especially if you're looking for online slots with jackpots.

PlayOJO stands out in terms of the variety of real-money games while offering 50 free spins with no wagering requirements.

BetOnline excels in the poker department (4 variants of welcome bonuses, too), and Bodog is the clear pick for sports betting fans.

And if you're after real-money online slots, look no further than Magic Red online casino.

What Is the Best Welcome Bonus at Real Money Online Casinos in Canada?

For the best welcome bonus, we suggest checking JackpotCity Casino. New players get up to C$1,600 over their first four deposits, each boosted at a 100% match rate.

Can I Win Real Money at Online Casino Sites in Canada?

Yes, winning real money is 100% possible at Canadian casinos. But to win real money, you need to deposit and wager real money.

And before you wager real money at gambling sites, make sure to check free-play mode first and get comfortable with the casino site.

Can I Join a Real Money Online Casino in Canada Using My Mobile?

Yes, mobile casinos are readily available to Canadian players. In fact, each of the top online casinos on this list is optimized for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Every online casino here offers equal functionality on desktop and mobile, from claiming free spins and deposit bonuses to placing real money bets.

How Can I Deposit and Withdraw Money from Real Money Online Casinos in Canada?

You can make deposits and withdrawals from real-money online casinos in Canada using various methods.

The most popular payment options available include credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), debit cards, prepaid cards (Paysafecard, Neosurf), e-wallets (PayPal, Neteller, Skrill), Interac, and bank transfers from your bank account.

Beyond Canadian Dollars, some online casinos support cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, and more.

Be sure to check for any applicable fees that may apply when using specific banking services or methods.

The best online casinos have secure payment systems in place to ensure all financial transactions are processed safely and reliably.

Which Online Casino Real Money Games Are Popular in Canada?

There are several popular games available at Canadian online casinos. These include slots, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, poker, and video poker.

Slots are the most popular choice for players as they offer a variety of themes, bonuses, and jackpots. Blackjack is also highly favoured due to its low house edge and simple rules.

Roulette is another classic game that often comes with exciting side bets such as Red/Black or Odd/Even. Baccarat offers strategic play and a high chance of success when playing correctly.

Craps has become increasingly popular in recent years because of its low house advantage and fast-paced action.

Poker and video poker are great for experienced card players who have mastered the game’s strategies and rules.

How to Join a Real Money Casino Site in Canada

Joining real-money casinos has never been this easy! This is how to do it in three steps, using JackpotCity Casino as an example.

Step 1: Register Your Real-Money Gambling Account

Visit the JackpotCity real-money online casino site and click the “Sign-Up.”

Enter the required information on the registration form (valid info only).

Agree to the Terms And Conditions, then verify your account via email if needed.

Step 2: Fund Your Account + Claim the Welcome Bonus

Visit the online casino cashier and make a deposit with one of the accepted payment methods.

Claim the welcome bonus.

Step 3: Choose Your Favourite Casino Games & Start Playing!

Browse the game library and select whichever title catches your eye.

Launch the game of your choice and play games for real money! Good luck!

Remember always to gamble responsibly and to stick within your limits.

If gambling becomes an issue, use self-exclusion tools available at JackpotCity Casino or contact a dedicated helpline.

Feel free to check the free online slots before wagering real money. Have fun, and stay safe!

Ready to Play at Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money?

And that wraps up the leading online casinos in Canada right now, folks!

We believe that JackpotCity is the leading Canadian online casino, boasting top-level jackpots and real-money casino games.

Other valid options include BetOnline for quality of bonus offers, Bodog for sports betting, and more.

Whichever online gambling sites you decide to play online casino games at, gamble responsibly and consult gambling addiction resources if needed.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling isn't a venture to engage in if you have financial troubles due to the risks involved. Don't forget the famous catchphrase: the house always wins.

Suppose you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 1-626-960-3500. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.

Don't forget that gambling websites are rated 18+ only. More so, you may be unable to access the casino sites listed here, so ensure you check your local laws for online gambling and its legality.

For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: