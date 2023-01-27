Best Online Casinos in Ontario for 2023: Top Ontario Casinos Online Ranked by Game Variety & User Experience

For Ontario-based based audience only. All sites are 19+

Online casinos in Ontario have never been this vibrant! Still, deciding which online casino to use can be quite challenging.

To help you enjoy all the popular casino games, our experts took a closer look into the online gambling world in the state to bring you the best online casinos Ontario has to offer.

The quick answer is that Jackpot City is the best online casino overall.

But there are other sites to play casino games at, and some of them could suit you better. So join us for the full rundown of the best gambling sites present in Ontario.

Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos in Ontario

1. Jackpot City Casino - Best Online Casino in Ontario Overall

Pros:

Over 500 casino games

Launched in 1998

Amazing variety of slot games

About a dozen banking options supported

Casino app available for Android and iOS

Several dozen live casino games

Cons:

Not the best design

Jackpot City stands out as the obvious #1 Ontario casino for today, with a vast array of top-notch games, an amazing mobile gaming experience through dedicated apps and an irreproachable reputation since 1998.

Quality of Casino Games: 5/5

Jackpot City boasts an assortment of over 500 real money titles, including hundreds of online slots and numerous table games.

You can check out games from about a dozen leading developers that are very well-known in the industry. We are especially excited to see Maple Moolah, an Ontario-exclusive slot title.

For fans of classic casino games, this Ontario online casino has it all! From blackjack to roulette and baccarat, you can find a variety of titles and stakes in the live casino section.

Banking Options & Payout Speed: 4.9/5

Jackpot City offers a wealth of payment selections, including all the most popular ones such as MasterCard and Visa or ApplePay, but also others, including options listed below:

Interac Online

Electronic Check

Instadebit

Paysafecard

MuchBetter

Apple Pay

You can withdraw your earnings quickly with an e-wallet, as you can expect up to 24 hours of processing time. However, it typically takes 1-3 days for most of the other available payment options.

User Experience and Site Performance: 5/5

The website is designed to provide a sleek and intuitive user experience for everyone, with a modern design running perfectly on both mobile and desktop platforms. You don't even need to download anything - just play your favourite games directly in the browser at any time!

Customer Assistance: 4.95/5

Jackpot City boasts exceptional customer service that can be accessed 24/7. You can contact a friendly, knowledgeable agent via live chat or email for whatever issue you may have or any inquiries you require answered.

The support team is always ready and willing to help resolve your difficulties quickly! For the most frequently asked questions, the casino's FAQ page provides helpful solutions.

Check out the Jackpot City Casino website and play your favourite games now.

2. PlayOJO - Best Ontario Online Casino for Mobile

Pros:

Great mobile compatibility

Amazing variety of game shows

User-friendly online casino

Regulated by the AGCO and iGaming Ontario

Amazing reputation

Cons:

Could use more table games

For all those into mobile gambling, PlayOJO is the best pick in Ontario. It also offers amazing live game shows and decent game variety all around. Let’s see what else it has in store.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5

One of the factors that separate PlayOJO from other Ontario gambling sites is the quality of sports game shows it has to offer. With the dedicated Game Shows website at the PlayOJO website, you can easily find a good variety of game shows to play.

On top of that, PlayOJO hosts a thriving online casino with an amazing live dealer section. What we would like to see improved, though, is the table games section.

Banking Options & Payout Speed: 4.85/5

PlayOJO supports a great variety of banking options for Toronto gamblers. Among the traditional payment methods, such as Visa and MasterCard, we found Jeton, AstroPay, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, Interac, and ecoPayz.

User Experience and Site Performance: 4.75/5

We were very glad to see that PlayOJO offers customers an amazing user experience. It has undergone a thorough revamp in recent years and has since been running exceptionally well. The user experience is smooth, and the platform offers a clean design that makes this site very easy to use.

Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

Whenever you need assistance, just check the Help center, where you’ll be able to use either email support or live chat.

Click here and start playing your favourite games at PlayOJO Ontario.

3. LeoVegas - Best Ontario Online Casino for Slot Games

Pros:

1,200+ casino games, mainly slots

3 dozen live dealer games

Amazing user experience

Around-the-clock customer service

Cons:

Not the best design

If you’re here to play slots, LeoVegas has about 1,000 of them, including top-tier offerings from the leading game studios in the industry.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.8/5

LeoVegas offers an impressive selection of Sports, Casino, and Live Dealer gaming experiences for you to explore. Boasting over 1,000 slot machines and table games, along with online bingo options, the casino section is guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours.

But that's not all - the live dealer casino features 36 incredible game choices, such as LeoVegas Speed Baccarat and Exclusive Infinite Blackjack.

With the sports betting section, you have access to over 20 different betting categories with thousands of markets every week - not to mention some intriguing bet props!

Banking Options & Payout Speed: 4.85/5

LeoVegas may not offer the most extensive list of payment methods in Ontario, but they still have some popular options for players in Ontario. Among the banking options, you'll find Interac, Visa, MasterCard, and iDebit.

Nevertheless, players may be discouraged by the fact that some payment methods are only available for deposits and not payouts. The minimum amount for your payout request stands at C$20, and they process most payouts within a day.

User Experience and Site Performance: 4.75/5

The website of LeoVegas is carefully crafted for a solid mobile experience but still has some room for improvement. The navigation is seamless, and the site is intuitively easy to use, so you never have to worry about a flashy interface getting in your way.

If you're looking for a vibrant casino website that makes it hassle-free to find your favourite games available in each category, LeoVegas is a great choice for you.

Customer Assistance: 4.8/5

The LeoVegas customer service team is available 24/7, and their live chat feature functions flawlessly.

Check out online casino play at LeoVegas through this link.

4. CasiGO - Best Live Casino Games of All Ontario Casinos

Pros:

About 4 dozen live casino tables

10 game studios

100% mobile-friendly

Super-easy to navigate

Cons:

No phone support

If you're seeking an authentic casino gaming experience in Ontario from the comfort of your own home, then CasiGO Casino is your ideal destination! With its live casino games, it's sure to create a thrilling and immersive gaming experience.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.75/5

CasiGO stands out from the pack when it comes to its breadth of live dealer table games. It offers more than 40 table games provided by the likes of Evolution Gaming, a leading name in the industry that consistently delivers high-quality games.

Whether you're a fan of Baccarat, Poker, Blackjack, or Roulette - there's something for everyone here. With accessible betting limits and an array of online slots as well as select specialty games to choose from- you'll never be bored here!

To ensure an entertaining gaming experience, Slots are powered by some of the most esteemed developers in the industry, such as Microgaming, NetEnt, and Red Tiger.

Banking Options & Payout Speed: 4.75/5

With CasiGO, you can deposit and withdraw money via multiple payment methods like MasterCard and Visa - or opt for Interac.

When withdrawing your winnings from CasiGO, you can expect the processing of your request to take up to 48 hours. However, depending on the payment method you select, it may still take some additional time for the funds to reach you.

User Experience and Site Performance: 4.65/5

Players are sure to love the incredible user-friendly experience at CasiGO. Their website is designed with finesse, offering effortless navigation that works seamlessly on desktop and mobile alike.

While we usually don't prefer a white backdrop for casinos, this one manages things just right.

Customer Assistance: 4.85/5

Whenever you need a helping hand, CasiGO’s friendly customer assistance team is available around the clock and can be reached through live chat or email to help with any questions that come your way.

Click here to play live casino games at CasiGO Casino Ontario.

5. Casumo - Best Online Casino in Ontario for Game Variety

Pros:

Over 2,000 games

Tens of live table games

Top-tier roulette tables

Cons:

Could use more banking options

If you want a gaming website that features an extensive library of games, we highly recommend Casumo as the premier online casino for your needs.

Quality of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Casumo has made our list of the best Ontario online casinos thanks to its expansive library of over 2,000 titles that include old-time favourites like blackjack, slot machines, poker, and fantastic roulette tables.

For an incomparable experience, look no further than the live table games from leading gaming companies. From a variety of interactive and entertaining titles to pick from, you will be sure to discover something that suits your taste.

Casumo's roulette selection is incomparable. With over 20 games available, including the beloved European and American variants and much more.

Banking Options & Payout Speed: 4.65/5

Casumo provides a reasonable array of payment options. Credit cards, Interac, and MuchBetter are all accepted for both deposit and withdrawal transactions, so you can be sure to find one that best fits your needs.

Despite Interac being a great payment option for Canadians, we would love to have more alternatives available. While some key payment options are already included, there is still room for improvement.

User Experience and Site Performance: 4.6/5

Casumo's online casino website is both aesthetically pleasing and effortless to navigate. Upon arriving at the site, visitors will instantly see how simple it is to discover their desired content. Additionally, all games are sorted into categories, allowing you to find your favourite titles with ease.

Furthermore, their mobile version guarantees a seamless casino experience that can be enjoyed on the go. One of the better mobile casinos, if we might add.

Customer Assistance: 4.7/5

At Casumo, the site's dedicated support system ensures that the players receive immediate assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - whether it be by live chat or email. The devoted customer service representatives are only a message away, providing you with both helpful advice and rapid responses to all your concerns.

Follow this link to play games at Casumo Online Casino.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Ontario Casinos

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) License:

We only highlight online casinos that have been officially accredited by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

All of the casinos presented on this page have passed rigorous tests conducted by renowned companies like eCOGRA and iTechLabs, guaranteeing that all game results are randomly fair.

Quality of Casino Games:

At the heart of any online casino is its game library. Therefore, we rank the best Ontario casinos based on how well it offers a wide selection of high-quality games from some of the top software developers in the iGaming Ontario industry.

Banking Options & Payout Speed:

We also pay close attention to the banking methods supported by these Ontario online casinos and the speed at which they process withdrawals. We look for a mix of popular payment options from credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers and more that allow customers to make quick deposits and faster withdrawals.

User Experience and Site Performance:

Customer experience is a top priority for us when it comes to ranking the best Ontario casinos. We look at how quickly customers can navigate through the site or if there are any glitches or bugs.

We also evaluate how friendly the casino website is on mobile devices and whether players can find their favourite games on their smartphone or tablet. If dedicated Ontario casino apps are available, then all the better.

Customer Assistance:

We only recommend reputable casinos in Ontario that offer friendly and responsive customer support. We make sure that players can easily get in touch with an experienced casino rep via a live chat, email or phone line to resolve any queries they have related to their accounts or the games available.

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Online Casino in Ontario?

If you're looking for the best online casino in Ontario, look no further than Jackpot City! With stellar customer service and a comprehensive selection of games, it's clear why this site tops our list.

Just check this out:

Play Over 500 Exciting Casino Games: This online casino is a premier destination for gamers, offering high-definition slot machines and real-money blackjack and roulette. Plus, players can enjoy the ultimate experience with live casino games right on the website!

Safeguarded Payment Methods: Jackpot City has you covered when it comes to securely transfer your funds. With options such as Mastercard, Visa, Paysafecard, and Interac, you can rest assured that your banking transactions will be secure at all times.

Assistance Around the Clock: If you find yourself in need of assistance at any time, the customer service representatives are always ready to help. Connect with the team by email or live chat; day or night, they're there for you!

Complete Mobile Optimization: You don't have to be stuck playing on your laptop! With full optimization for both Android and iOS devices, you can take the gaming action with you wherever you go.

Why Should I Use Online Casinos in Ontario?

By playing at reputable online casinos such as the ones we’ve listed in this rundown, you can enjoy exciting gameplay. For example, you can expect the following:

Open 24/7/365: You can now turn your home into a virtual casino with ease! Online casinos provide an unparalleled level of convenience, allowing you to enjoy the thrill and excitement of gambling without having to leave the house.

Better Gaming Library: With a multitude of gaming choices, online casinos are home to hundreds of high-quality games, including slots, classic table games, poker, and other card & dice options such as Blackjack and real-money Roulette, perfect for thrilling entertainment.

Live Casino Games: Do you long for the authentic experience of a brick-and-mortar casino? You can find that at an online casino with live dealer games! Talk to real dealers and other players in real time as if you were right there.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos for Players in Ontario

What Are the Best Online Casinos in Ontario?

After a thorough investigation, we have identified the top 5 best gambling sites in Ontario to be as follows:

Jackpot City is the cream of the crop when it comes to Ontario-based online casinos. However, if you're hunting for thrilling online slots with high return-to-player (RTP) percentages, then LeoVegas Casino should be your go-to destination!

CasiGO is unrivalled when it comes to live-dealer gaming, Casumo provides the most extensive variety of games among all Ontario online casinos, and PlayOJO stands out as the premier choice for game shows.

Are Ontario Online Casinos Legit?

Absolutely, it is lawful to partake in online gambling within Ontario. The province offers a host of legal and regulated online casinos and sports betting sites for your convenience.

All the websites on this page are authorized by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) to offer gaming content from prominent developers such as RealTime Gaming (RTG) and NetEnt.

What Is the Most Trusted Ontario Casino Online?

For over two decades, Jackpot City has been the go-to online casino for Ontarians. Certified by eCORGA and holding multiple gambling licenses, including one from Ontario's AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario), it guarantees players a secure and fair experience every time they log in.

Comparing the Top 5 Ontario Casinos Online

Jackpot City Casino: The #1 Ontario online casino overall. The platform is packed with all the popular online casino games and offers a gripping selection of slot games.

PlayOJO: If you are into game shows, PlayOJO’s got your back. It also offers users amazing mobile compatibility, allowing players in Ontario to play all its casino games on the go.

LeoVegas: It is our top Ontario online casino for slot games. The RTP (Return To Player) rates are higher than at most Ontario online casinos, the visuals are stunning, and the software providers are nothing but industry leaders.

CasiGO: Our top recommendation for live dealer games. The croupiers are pro-tier and cover all the popular table games, from blackjack to roulette.

Casumo: This online casino offers the widest variety of casino games. Every online casino game you can name - it's probably readily available at Casumo Ontario Casino.

Steps to Get Started at the Best Online Casinos in Ontario

Take the plunge and ignite your online casino gambling journey in just a few simple steps - utilizing Jackpot City as an example - to join one of Ontario's most sought-after online casinos.

Step 1: Open Your Account

Click here to head over to the Jackpot City Casino Ontario site and hit the sign-up button.

Enter your CA province and hit the “Next” button.

Kindly provide your personal details below and establish a secure username and password to complete the form.

By confirming the T&Cs, you will have successfully created your account.

Step 2: Jackpot City KYC Check

Submit the necessary documents to authenticate your identity.

A member of the staff will soon verify your data and casino account.

Step 3: Fund Your Account & Play Online Casino Games

Once authenticated, you can readily log in and enter the lobby.

At the checkout, decide on your preferred method of payment.

Secure your money by depositing a selected amount into your account.

Play Ontario online casino games.

So, What Are the Best Online Casinos in Ontario?

Of the Ontario online casino platforms discussed today, Jackpot City stands out as the top pick overall.

Depending on your gaming style, another online casino platform might be a better fit. For instance, if you take pleasure in intense online slot machines with high RTP (return to player) rates, LeoVegas Casino may be perfect for you.

No matter which one of the listed online casinos you choose, you are in for a treat – yet always keep in mind the importance of responsible gambling.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

You must be 19+ years old and physically located in Ontario to wager. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, contact ConnexOntario or call 1-866-531-2600.

