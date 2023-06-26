Best Online Pokies in NZ: Top 10 NZ Online Pokies Sites for Real Money Payouts, Cool Graphics & More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Are you looking for the best online pokies in NZ based on payouts, RTPs, and bonus rounds?

Yeah, then you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve spent hours upon hours combing through heaps of New Zealand online casinos to come up with this top 10 list of the best online pokie sites as well as our favourite games on them.

While Jackpot City stole the show thanks to its fantastic selection of video pokies, great welcome package, and more – we feel it is well worth your time to check out every casino on the list and find the best one for you.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Best Online Pokies in NZ

1. Jackpot City (Wheel of Wishes) — Best Online Pokies in NZ Overall

Pros:

NZ$1,600 in welcome bonuses

Fantastic mobile support

24/7 live chat

Over 500 online casino games

Over NZ$30 million in combined jackpot prizes

Cons:

No crypto banking options

Jackpot City has been a favourite pokie site of players around the globe for decades and was an easy pick for our #1 casino site.

Online pokies NZ players will find a rather impressive deposit bonus, a fantastic selection of Microgaming pokies, and some of the best customer support in the industry.

Our Favorite Pokie: Wheel of Wishes by Microgaming

Wheel of Wishes is a fantastic progressive jackpot pokies game with a brilliant Arabian Nights aesthetic, so you can expect to find spellbooks, magical amulets, treasure chests, and more laid out in the 5x3 play grid.

There are 10 paylines and four different jackpots available: Mini, Minor, Major, and the WOWPot jackpot, which was sporting a jackpot of over NZ$19,000,000 at the time of writing this article.

The game has a fairly decent RTP rate of 93.34%, which we feel is pretty good for a game with jackpots of this size.

Variety of Games - 4.8/5

Jackpot City plays host to a fantastic selection of Microgaming pokies, which is great if you are a fan of the Mega Moolah series of online slots. In addition to Mega Moolah, you’ll find Anderthals, African Quest, and the super spy Agent Jane Blonde series of pokies.

There’s also a rather impressive selection of table games available in both digital casino and live dealer formats, so you’ll find plenty of tri-card poker, baccarat, American and European roulette, as well as several varieties of video poker and live dealer game show games.

There is no shortage of games at Jackpot City, so kiss your boredom goodbye.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

The Jackpot City welcome bonus is broken up over your first four deposits, with each deposit getting a 100% match up to NZ$400 for a total of NZ$1,600 when all is said and done.

While all those bonus funds mean you’ll have plenty of free play ahead of you, we did find the wagering requirements to be a bit higher – but they are only attached to the bonus, not your deposit, making them still pretty fair.

Banking Methods - 4.7/5

We feel the lack of cryptocurrency banking options is a bit of a missed opportunity on Jackpot City’s part, but they manage to make up for it by accepting a fairly wide range of other options.

Players can deposit by Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, MuchBetter, EcoPayz, Neteller, Paysafecard, Neosurf, and Skrill.

All deposit options have fairly low minimum deposits and fast payouts, with the slowest options being within 1-3 business days.

Click here to sign up with Jackpot City and get a 100% match on your first deposit up to $400.

2. PlayOJO (Fire Archer) — Best Online Pokies Bonuses in New Zealand

Pros:

80 free spins with first deposit

No rollover requirements

Massive collection of pokies

Fantastic customer support team

Mobile casino apps for iOS and Android

Cons:

High fees on some deposit methods

Website design is a little plain

PlayOJO launched in the UK in 2017 and was such a hit that it recently spread to several other countries, including Canada and – obviously – New Zealand.

PlayOJO is dedicated to providing a fair online casino experience, which means they have done away with oblique fine print and annoying wagering requirements, which is one of our favourite things about it.

Our Favorite Pokie: Fire Archer by Pragmatic Play

This is a brand-new game by the popular developer Pragmatic Play and features an exciting 5-row by 5-column gameplay that keeps things very interesting. If you’re a fan of tales like Robin Hood, this is a perfect game, with the main character of the pokie bearing a striking resemblance to the Merry Man.

This game has a variable RTP rating, high volatility, and a max payout of 4,000x your bet. The artwork is fantastic, the gameplay is exciting, and there are plenty of free spins and a Super Wild that makes for some pretty exciting gameplay.

Variety of Games - 4.7/5

Whether you’re only interested in pokies or enjoy dabbling in table games as well, there’s plenty to do at PlayOJO. We found a ton of great slot games, with more being added all the time. Games like Sahara Riches, Book of Dead, Tropicool 2, and even the Red Wizard and Blue Wizard Fire Blaze games.

The live dealer casino features a robust collection of games, including a huge variety of game show-style games and interesting hybrids like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Roulette.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

The PlayOJO welcome bonus is not as big or fancy as some of the other NZ casinos on our list, but we’re not upset about it because, unlike any other bonus on our list, if you win online pokies, the winnings are yours to keep.

No rollover. No complicated playthrough requirements. You spin. You win. It’s yours.

This welcome bonus activates when you make your first deposit of NZ$10 or more, granting you 50 free spins on the Thor: Trials of Asgard pokie. After you’ve made your first deposit, you can head to the Kicker section to claim 30 more free spins.

To sweeten the pot further, you will also get a free spin on the Prize Twister, which grants a variety of different great prizes like free spins, cash, and so on.

Banking Methods - 4.6/5

One of the best aspects of banking with PlayOJO is the lack of minimum withdrawals. No matter how little you want to withdraw, it’s yours. And this casino accepts a huge variety of payment options, including major credit cards, Interac, Paypal, Skrill, and many, many more. No crypto options, though.

Click here to sign up at PlayOJO and deposit NZ$10 to claim 80 bonus spins with no wagering requirements.

3. BetOnline (Trinity Reels) — Best Pokies Tournaments in New Zealand

Pros:

NZ$3,000 welcome package

Daily slots tournaments

Accepts 18 forms of cryptocurrency

Fantastic sportsbook

Cons:

Welcome bonus only good on Betsoft games

Lots of punters already know BetOnline due to this real money gambling site being around as an online bookmaker for almost 20 years now (and offline for even longer than that), but you might be surprised to learn that there’s a fully-formed casino in there with some of the best daily online slots, roulette, and blackjack tournaments around.

Our Favorite Pokie: Trinity Reels by BetSoft

Trinity Reels is a fantastic pokie with an interesting 6-reel play grid and an astonishing 177,147 betways. Though this pokie has a fairly high RTP rating at 95.96%, it’s also got high volatility that swings wildly thanks to some very exciting features.

On the sixth reel of the game, special boosters can show up that can dramatically alter the way the game plays out, from turning symbols into triple wilds all the way up to adding a random multiplier to your winnings. There are a ton of free spins available, as well as cascading reels, split symbols, and a shot at winning an impressive 15,127x your initial bet.

Variety of Games - 4.7/5

BetOnline has games from several top providers like BetSoft, Yggdrasil, Flipluck, and more. This means not only will you find fan-favourite online slots like Louisiana Voodoo Queen, Buffalo Bounty, and Stampede, but there’s also a fantastic selection of table games.

There are over 20 different blackjack games and a similar number of roulette games, and somehow even more single and multi-hand video poker.

What really drew us in, though, was the pokies tournaments. Every day, there are blackjack, roulette, and slots tournaments that are free to join if you’ve deposited recently. The prize pools change from day to day but are anywhere from NZ$5,000 to NZ$20,000, making it possible to walk away with a handsome bankroll if luck is on your side.

Welcome Bonus - 4.5/5

New players can use the BOLCASINO promo code when making their first three deposits to get a 100% match up to NZ$1,000 on each deposit. This bonus comes with very reasonable 30x wagering requirements and can be used only on BetSoft-branded games.

Banking Methods - 4.7/5

BetOnline accepts a huge variety of cryptocurrencies – 18 in all – like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Stellar, Tether, Ethereum, and so many more. We definitely recommend playing using crypto if available, especially given that credit card deposits come with fairly steep fees depending on what credit card you use.

Use the BOLCASINO promo code when making your first deposit to get up to $1,000 in bonus funds.

4. MagicRed (Leprechaun Goes to Hell) — Best Selection of Progressive Jackpot Pokies in NZ

Pros:

100% match welcome bonus

100 free spins

Massive selection of progressive jackpots

Heaps of instant-win scratch cards

Cons:

Limited table game selection

Hard to find some information on-site

Established in 2014, MagicRed has established itself as a reputable New Zealand online casino offering some of the top online pokies games – especially for punters looking for progressive jackpot games.

Our Favorite Pokie: Leprechaun Goes to Hell by Play’n GO

This comical, cartoony slot leans heavily on the humour and does very much what it says on the tin – it’s a Leprechaun going to Hell and meeting up with the Devil. The game plays out in a fairly standard 5x3 play grid and offers up a rather high RTP of 96.54% with medium volatility.

This is one of our favourite progressive jackpot slots on MagicRed due in large part to how light-hearted it is – but don’t let that fool you, there’s plenty of depth to the game’s features.

There are free spins, a thermometer that climbs as you win, bringing you up through jackpot levels, and even an Infernal Bonus Round if you spin up the she-devil Evilene in at least 3 places at once.

Variety of Games - 4.6/5

MagicRed has a robust library of slots with lots of popular games like Big Bass Bonanza, Book of Dead, Dynamite Riches, and plenty more. The selection of progressive jackpot games is truly special as well, with tons of Megaways branded games as well as Jackpot King games like Eye of Horus and Fishin’ Frenzy.

The table game selection is not bad but feels a bit light. There are a variety of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games available, but pokies are really the star of the show here – though if you’re a fan of instant-win scratch cards, you’ll find plenty to keep you busy.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

When you sign up at MagicRed, you can take advantage of their 100% match welcome package, which is good for up to NZ$200 and comes with 100 free spins, though there are some hoops involved to collect all of your free spins.

The first 20 come with your initial deposit, while your next two deposits of NZ$20 or more will get 40 each deposit, bringing the total up to 100.

A little convoluted, but we’re pretty happy with it overall. All bonuses and free spin wagers come with fair wagering requirements.

Banking Methods - 4.6/5

MagicRed doesn’t accept crypto but does accept most major credit cards, bank transfers, Astropay, Neosurf, Jeton, EcoPayz, Skrill, and Neteller, as well as a few others that are only available in other countries.

Click here to sign up and get your 100% match bonus and 20 free spins to start at Magic Red.

5. Jonny Jackpot (Big Bass Splash) — Best Variety of Real Money Online Pokies in NZ

Pros:

100% match bonus

Over 1,300 pokies and casino games

Fantastic customer support

Daily promotions

Cons:

Could use more filtering options

No crypto deposits

Jonny Jackpot completes our top five best online pokies casinos in New Zealand and proves it deserves its place on this list. Jonny offers up a fantastic selection of pokies, an exciting VIP program, daily promotions, and so much more. Let’s take a peek.

Our Favorite Pokie: Big Bass Splash by Pragmatic Play

The Big Bass series is a popular staple to the Pragmatic Play lineup, and Splash is no different. This outdoorsy pokie features a 5x3 play grid, 10 paylines, and a variable RTP made all the more exciting due to the peaks-and-valleys nature of the high volatility.

If you’re familiar with the franchise, you know what to expect. Plenty of exciting bonus rounds, free spins, and fantastic graphics. The payout on this slot maxes out at 5,000x your bet, which is a good middle ground and is just enough to feel like you’ve really done well for yourself.

Variety of Games - 4.8/5

With well over a thousand games, you know you’re going to have more than enough pokies to choose from.

There are dozens upon dozens of software providers powering the Jonny Jackpot library, so no matter whether you like candy-land-inspired slots like Sugar Rush and Sweet Bonanza or you prefer spinning up the might of the gods themselves with Power of Thor, there’s no shortage of options.

Both the table games and live games are out in force as well – though the lack of a proper filter makes it a little difficult to zero in on one type of game… which would not be a problem if they didn’t have so many.

Welcome Bonus - 4.5/5

Jonny Jackpot is offering new players a 100% match on their first deposit up to NZ$400 plus 50 free spins on the Legacy of Dead pokie. That’s not all, though. Players will get a 125% match and 20 free spins on their second deposit and a 200% match and 30 free spins on their third.

All of this comes with a fairly reasonable 35x wagering requirement before funds can be withdrawn.

Banking Methods - 4.5/5

This is another NZ online casino that has yet to embrace the crypto craze that is sweeping online casinos, but we don’t mind as they actually accept a huge variety of other payment options, primarily major credit cards, bank transfers, and many, many e-wallets. Withdrawal times are pretty reasonable as well, with most transactions clearing in under 48 hrs.

Click here to join Jonny Jackpot and get your 100% match up to NZ$400 plus 50 free spins.

How We Ranked the Top 10 NZ Real Money Online Pokies Sites

Casino Games:

Every online casino on our list offers up a great blend of pokies, table games, live casino games, and more. Regardless of how you like to play, you’re sure to find something exciting at each casino. And if one offers something special, we’ll let you know about it.

Welcome Bonus:

Many casino players make their decision to join a new online casino based exclusively on the bonuses offered. We’ve broken down the welcome package on each online casino on our list and ranked them based on bonus size, bonus terms, and anything else that we thought stood out.

Banking Methods:

Finally, we wanted to make sure to offer up a list of top New Zealand online pokies casinos with a variety of banking methods so that, no matter how you prefer to pay, you’ll be able to play.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Site to Play Online Pokies in New Zealand?

Clearly, there is no shortage of fantastic sites to play online slots in New Zealand.

NZ players have access to enough that we were able to create a list of the top ten online pokies sites – so what made Jackpot City stand out? Why is it our favourite overall?

Welcome Bonus: Jackpot City offers a robust welcome package made up of four 100% match bonuses up to NZ$400 each. This makes for a massive amount of free play on some of our favourite pokie games.

Microgaming Software: Because Jackpot City is primarily powered by Microgaming, you’ll find a massive selection of online slot machines like Mega Moolah, Major Millions, Thunderstruck, and plenty of other games.

Stellar Mobile App: Not only does the Jackpot City load up fast and look great on mobile, but there is a downloadable app available for both Android and iOS devices. Even the live dealer casino powered by Evolution Gaming streams beautifully to all devices.

Safe Online Gambling: From using trusted software providers like Microgaming and Evolution Gaming to the 24/7 live chat and secure SSL encryption, Jackpot City has created a safe and secure casino licensed and regulated through the Malta Gaming Authority.

Why Should I Play Pokies Online in New Zealand?

Online casinos are becoming increasingly popular here in New Zealand, and it’s no wonder that punters all over the world are following suit. Here are a few of our favourite reasons why online pokies are superior to land-based machines:

Game Selection : Online casinos are capable of housing hundreds or even thousands of the best online pokies games. Land-based casinos, on the other hand, are limited to comparatively few table games and pokies machines.

: Online casinos are capable of housing hundreds or even thousands of the best online pokies games. Land-based casinos, on the other hand, are limited to comparatively few table games and pokies machines. Convenience : With the ability to play from the comfort of your own home in your coziest pyjamas, there’s no need to get all dressed up and go out. This goes double if you play on your mobile device, as you won't even need to get out of bed to play the most popular online pokies in NZ.

: With the ability to play from the comfort of your own home in your coziest pyjamas, there’s no need to get all dressed up and go out. This goes double if you play on your mobile device, as you won't even need to get out of bed to play the most popular online pokies in NZ. Bonuses and Promotions: One of the biggest benefits of online casinos over brick-and-mortar establishments is the deposit bonuses available. While land-based casinos might offer up a small bonus from time to time, the ability to double or even triple your deposit means you’ll be playing online pokies with the fattest possible bankroll.

Guide to Playing Online Pokies for Real Money in New Zealand

What is the best New Zealand pokie site?

Our extensive research has led us to believe that Jackpot City is the best casino site for online pokies in New Zealand. From their hearty welcome package to the sheer quantity of games from one of the best pokie providers in the industry (Microgaming), Jackpot City offers a fantastic online gambling experience.

Can I play online pokies on my phone in New Zealand?

You can absolutely play online pokies on your mobile device in NZ. Most online casinos in New Zealand don’t even require you to download a separate app, as their instant play mobile app is often built right into their mobile website.

That said, Jackpot City (our top pick) offers an instant-play mobile version and online casino apps that you can download if you’d like.

How do I tell if a pokie is going to pay out?

Since modern online pokies all use random number generators, there’s no way to tell if one is getting close to paying out. Every spin you make is randomly generated and has the same chance of winning as the one before it, providing a fair experience for all players.

Can I play NZ online pokies for free?

Online pokies can be played for free. The easiest and most common method is to use the “practice" mode that some casinos offer, which lets you try out a machine before you put money into it.

But some casinos do offer a no-deposit free spins bonus that gives you a chance at winning real money without putting up any of your own. These sorts of bonuses come with higher wagering requirements than other bonuses to offset the lack of incoming funds.

How do I choose the right pokie site in New Zealand for me?

There are a lot of things to consider when deciding whether or not a pokie site is right for you.

Does it have the games you want to play?

Does their welcome bonus come with terms and conditions you are comfortable with?

How fast is their customer support (this one only matters when you need it, but when you need it, you really need it)?

need it)? What do other players say about this casino?

Once you have all the answers to these questions, you’ll be able to determine whether or not a given NZ casino is right for you.

Last Look at the Top 5 NZ Online Pokie Sites

Jackpot City: With amazing mobile compatibility, a solid welcome package, top progressive jackpots, and a fantastic selection of our favourite online pokies, Jackpot City was an easy pick for #1. You can get started with up to NZ$1,600 in bonuses across your first 4 deposits.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO knocks it out of the park with a robust games library and the fairest bonus terms we’ve ever seen. Deposit at least NZ$10 to get 80 rollover-free spins that you can use on the Thor The Trials of Asgard pokie game.

BetOnline: This casino does it all by offering a fantastic array of betting options, including poker, sports, racing, and a fantastic selection of casino games. It also just happens to be our favourite place for daily slot tournaments. Use the BOLCASINO promo code to get a 100% match on your first deposit.

MagicRed: If you’re a fan of the Jackpot King brand of progressive jackpot games, Magic Red will knock your socks off with its massive collection of jackpot pokies. Sign up and get a 100% match bonus plus 100 free spins today.

Jonny Jackpot: Variety is the spice of life, and that’s what earned Jonny Jackpots its spot on our list. With over 1,300 games, there are more top-quality pokies than you can shake a stick at. Sign up today to get NZ$400 plus 50 free spins on the Legacy of Dead pokie.

How to Play Pokies Online in New Zealand

If you’re eager to get started, we’ve made it easy for you. We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to creating an account at our favourite online gaming site for real money pokies – Jackpot City.

Step 1: Getting Started

Use this link to make your way to the Jackpot City landing page and click “Sign Up" to get started.

Step 2: Registration

Fill out the form, starting by creating a username and password. From there, you’ll need to fill out your personal and contact information. Make sure to fill this out accurately, as you may have to verify it later as part of the KYC requirements.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Once you’re able to log into your account, you should be able to head to the cashier, make your first deposit, and claim your welcome deposit bonus. From there, it’s nothing but exciting pokies!

Ready to Play Online Pokie Games in NZ?

As we’ve stated, Jackpot City is a clear winner for the overall best place to play real money online pokies, thanks to its massive selection of online slot games and bonuses.

However, that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t also love PlayOJO for its no-rollover bonuses or BetOnline for its surprisingly rewarding tournaments.

There’s also no rule saying you can’t join more than one online pokies casino in New Zealand, collect a bunch of welcome bonuses, and enjoy all the extra funds.

Just remember to prioritise playing for fun and always wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

