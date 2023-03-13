Best Online Scratchies in Australia: Top Australian Online Scratch Cards Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

If you love playing scratch cards, then you'll be pleased to know that there are plenty of great online casinos in Australia where you can enjoy this popular game. In fact, with so many different options available, it can be hard to know where to start.

That's why we've put together this list of the best online scratchies casinos. All of these sites offer a great selection of games from top software providers, as well as some fantastic bonuses.

So if you're looking for somewhere new to play, our top recommendation is Wazamba because it offers a top-tier collection of scratch tickets combined with a variety of banking options and casino bonuses.

That said, there are other real money casinos that are worthy of your attention, and might even suit you better depending on your gambling style. So, all you Aussie players out there, let's take it a step at a time and explore all the great options that are out there!

Best Online Scratchies Sites in Australia

Wazamba : Best overall

: Best overall Skycrown : Best for crypto players

: Best for crypto players Ricky Casino : Best welcome bonus

: Best welcome bonus Wild Fortune : Best for mobile players

: Best for mobile players Hellspin : Wide variety of casino games

: Wide variety of casino games PlayAmo : Best for beginners

: Best for beginners 7bit : Best customer support

: Best customer support Rolling Slots: Best user interface

1. Wazamba – Best Aussie Online Scratchies Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 online casino games

40+ software studios

6 online scratchies

Over a dozen payment methods

Excellent mobile optimization

Sports betting available

Generous first-deposit bonus

Crypto accepted

Cons:

Lacking in the video poker department

Wazamba grabs the gold for today by granting casino players from Australia access to a top-tier selection of scratch games, combined with over 4,000 game titles in a vast catalogue. Add generous prizes, free tickets, and a solid welcome bonus, and you get yourself a winning online scratch site.

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

At Wazamba, players in Australia can access an exceptional catalogue of over 4,000 games, including access to various scratch tickets.

The games are available in free mode and we recommend checking them out before putting real cash on the betting table.

But what's super-impressive is how many game providers this place hosts - 40 studios! You can truly take your pick and sift through the selection for hours, or even days.

The site offers over 100 live casino games, combined with a top-notch selection of table games. And if that wasn't enough, Wazamba also offers access to a dedicated sports betting section on the same platform.

Bonus Offers and Promotions: 4.8/5

New customers at Wazamba can take advantage of the casino's AU$700 first-deposit bonus at a 100% match rate.

The bonus applies to scratch tickets and carries 35x wagering requirements. Note that the bonus offer also includes 150 free spins, which come with slightly higher playthrough requirements.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

If you access Wazamba from Australia, you can handle your transactions using 12 deposit methods. We appreciate that the site covers all three payment and deposit groups: traditional banking, e-wallets, and crypto.

Some of the options you can use include Visa, Mastercard, EcoPayz, Neteller, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more. Crypto transactions are free of fees and secure the fastest transaction times, going as low as 24 hours.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.95/5

Wazamba is a fully mobile-optimized online casino. Whether we were playing the more graphically-demanding scratch cards in search of the winning ticket or just browsing through the FAQ for bonus terms and prize info, we've experienced zero lag and nothing but a smooth online gambling experience on all platforms.

You are free to contact the support team 24/7, any day of the year. We recommend that you access the live chat for the fastest replies. The team is well-versed in all matters related to online gambling, deposit methods, and the casino's prizes.

>> Claim the AU$700 bonus + 150 free spins and enjoy the amazing Wazamba catalogue >>

Suggested Reading: Best online poker sites in Australia

2. Skycrown – No.1 Australian Online Scratchies Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Accepts 10 cryptocurrencies

Regular tournaments

Plenty of scratch cards

A$3,000 welcome bonus + 350 free spins

Over 6,000 games with 5 scratchies

10% crypto cashback bonus

Cons:

Live chat unavailable to unregistered players

Skycrown is one of the most popular online casinos in Australia, and for a good reason - 6,000 pokies! But in addition to the endless pokies, this online casino is home to a high-quality selection of online scratchies you can play online. And if you’re a crypto enthusiast, you’re in for a good one!

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

You can access a string of online scratchies at Skycrown. We had a blast playing the Piggy Bank Scratch and wholeheartedly recommend checking it out. Before you set your sights on winning real money, we recommend that you access the game in free mode.

Apart from that, Skycrown is famous for its 6,000 games, including 325 high-limit progressive slots with crazy 5-figure multipliers and 6-figure winnings. If you're a high-roller, don't forget to access the $10,000 blackjack hands in the table games department.

Bonus Offers and Promotions: 4.7/5

The Skycrown welcome bonus grants new customers up to AU$3,000 in bonus funds and 350 free spins. The bonus offer applies to the first five times you deposit funds to the casino. It carries standard rollover requirements.

As a top-tier crypto destination, Skycrown also grants a 10% cashback bonus to cryptocurrency users for all weekly losses every Thursday. And if you're into live games, we recommend opting in for the site's 1% live casino cashback bonus.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.9/5

Once you access the online casino, we recommend making the deposit using crypto. Skycrown accepts credit cards and Neosurf, but also about a dozen cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Binance Coin, ADA, Tron, and more.

Crypto transactions are free of any fees and you can cash out anywhere from $30 to $6k per transaction using fiat methods, or at least 0.0002 BTC with no max limits when using crypto.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Players can access about 3/4 of the games at this online casino in the mobile casino app, including the vast majority of online scratchies. If 3/4 access sounds too little, don't forget we're still talking about 4,500 games.

The platform is neatly organized and easily searchable. You can access customer support using email, or live chat if you are a registered member. The live chat feature comes with a bit of a catch because while you access the live chat, you will likely receive a regular email reply from the team.

>> Claim your A$3,000 bonus + 350 free spins and enjoy Skycrown scratch cards >>

3. Ricky Casino – Most Generous Welcome Bonus Of Any Scratchies Site in AU

Pros:

AU$7,500 welcome bonus

550 free spins included

Transactions are free of fees

Plenty of progressive jackpot games

Cons:

Needs more banking options

Variety of Casino Games: 4.6/5

You can access over 2,000 games at Ricky Casino, including a dedicated Lottery section with online scratchies like King Of Jumping Scratchies for huge jackpots.

Elsewhere on the platform, you'll find online pokies galore and an impressive prize pool. If you're into table games, don't miss the live casino section for 120 channels with blackjack, online roulette, poker, and baccarat variations.

Bonus Offers and Promotions:

The welcome bonus at Ricky's is one of the widest promos we've ever seen. The bonus offer includes not just the first deposit you make, but the first 10 times you fund your casino account.

The first deposit you make is doubled up to AU$500, with 50 free spins also included in the mix. Then, the subsequent 9 deposits will boost your account by up to $7k and 500 more free spins.

The rollover requirements are higher than average but it doesn’t change the great benefit of receiving 10 boosts.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4/5

The casino supports around a dozen deposit options for players from Australia, including credit cards, Neosurf, and Bitcoin.

We would like to see more payment methods on the site but appreciate that the platform still covers fiat, e-wallets, and crypto. You need to deposit at least AU$30 if you use credit cards or AU$20 if you opt for Neosurf.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5

Ricky Casino has no dedicated app, but that's the case with most online gambling sites in Australia. The platform is 100% mobile friendly for Android and iOS devices and offers a nifty search function to help you find your way around those thousands of titles and play scratchies online the way you want.

Ricky Online Casino has no dedicated phone line for support, but you can contact the site's representatives over live chat or email.

>> Grab that AU$7,500 Ricky Casino bonus and enjoy the scratch games >>

4. Wild Fortune - Best Aussie Online Scratchies on Mobile

Pros:

Top-level mobile optimization

AU$500 first-deposit bonus with 100 free spins

Several ongoing promotions

2,000 online casino games

Cons:

High minimum deposit required

Very limited banking options

Wild Fortune is our top recommendation if you want to enjoy scratchies online using a mobile device. This place is 100% optimized for all mobile devices and hosts a catalogue of about 2,000 games.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.3/5

The most popular scratchies on the site are the Piggy Bank Scratch and the King Of Jumping Scratch. The AU online casino hosts about 2,000 games in total, including plenty of pokies with some sweet table games on the side.

You can also access the live casino with top-notch roulette and baccarat games. The dealers are sharp and smart, and we highly recommend checking them out if you need a change of scenery from all the online scratchies.

Bonus Offers and Promotions: 4.4/5

When you access the online casino as a new user, you are eligible for a 100% match bonus of up to AU$500 and 100 free spins. Then, the second deposit bonus will boost your account by up to AU$1,000 more at a 75% match rate with 75 more free spins.

As a regular user, don't miss the Drops & Wins promo and its AU$1,500,000 prize pool. Also, the online casino is loaded with tourneys you can check out across the board.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 3.5/5

If you check the banking options as a player from Australia, you'll likely find them somewhat lacking. You can handle your payments using traditional fiat banking, but we appreciate the inclusion of Skrill.

The transactions are free, which is not common, and processing times are instant. When you cash out, you are limited to AU$6,000 per transaction.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5

The mobile optimization at this online casino is excellent! The site is smooth as silk on any mobile device, with no lag, fast load times, and instant-access games across the board.

You can use the site in multiple languages and access the support team contact section right from the main menu. The site's representatives are polite, professional, and well-versed in all topics related to online gambling.

>> Claim your bonus of up to AU$500 for the first deposit you make at Wild Fortune >>

5. Hellspin – Best Variety of Scratch Cards in Australia

Pros:

4,000+ pokies

AU$1,200 welcome bonus with 150 free spins

Three dozen game studios

Excellent live dealer games

Crypto supported

Cons:

Lacking phone support

Hellspin makes the list thanks to an exceptional variety of games, including online scratchies. The platform hosts over 4,000 titles from three dozen providers, combined with a cool welcome bonus you can access as a new customer.

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

Hellspin hosts over 4,000 games on the platforms from three dozen software developers.

The variety of available options you can access is exceptional. When it comes to online scratchies, don'T miss Out Of This World, Magic Mystery Money, Scratch Match, King Of Jumping Scratch, and the mighty Piggy Bank Scratch with its AU$100,000 jackpot.

Also included in the mix are over 100 live dealer games.

Bonus Offers and Promotions: 4.3/5

Aussie players can score up to AU$1,200 as part of the Hellspin welcome bonus - plus 150 free spins. The promo is valid for the first two times you fund your casino account. Just make sure to switch to AU-English in the top right corner to get the Aussie bonus.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed: 4.4/5

Hellspin supports bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets like ecoPayz and Neteller, and cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin included, of course.

Payouts are handled within 12 hours if you opt for crypto or up to seven days for bank transfers. As usual, crypto transactions are free of any fees.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.2/5

Hellspin is like Halloween, except every day of the year. The design is memorable, some love it, others don't, but load times are solid and the site is clutter-free.

The support team is available over live chat for near-instant replies any day of the year. You can also send an email and receive a reply within 24 hours.

>> Grab your slice of the AU$1,200 bonus and 150 free spins at Hellspin >>

Runners-Up:

Bonus: Ignition Casino Australia - top site for poker

How We Ranked the Best Sites for Online Scratch Cards in Australia

Variety of Casino Games:

We looked for the best online casinos in Australia that offer a wide range of games, including plenty of options for scratch card fans. When it comes to scratch cards, the best options include a variety of themes and gameplay styles to keep things interesting.

We only consider casinos that feature titles from leading software providers. This ensures that all the scratch cards you'll find at our recommended casinos are of the highest quality.

Bonus Offers and Promotions:

The best casinos for scratch cards offer their players plenty of bonus offers and promotions. We look for sites that give you the opportunity to earn extra cash and free spins, as well as VIP programs and loyalty rewards. These offers give you the chance to boost your bankroll and extend your playtime, so you can keep on scratching!

Banking Options and Withdrawal Speed:

When you're playing for real money, you need to be able to deposit and withdraw funds quickly and easily. That's why we only consider fast withdrawal casinos that offer a wide range of banking options, including e-wallets, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies.

We also take into account the withdrawal speed. As always, crypto is the fastest option, while a bank transfer can take up to seven days or more.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

It's important to be able to play your favourite scratch card games on the go, so we only recommend the best mobile casinos that are fully optimized for a wide range of mobile devices. We also look for sites that offer excellent customer support in case you need any help while playing. 24/7 live chat support is a must, as is a comprehensive FAQ section.

FAQ: Things You Should Know About Playing Scratchies Online in AU

What Are the Best Software Providers for Australian Online Scratch Cards?

Some of the leading software providers for online scratchies include NetEnt, Playtech, and Microgaming. These companies are known for their high-quality games with innovative gameplay and great graphics.

What’s the Difference Between Scratch Cards Online and Physical Scratch Cards?

The main difference is that you can buy scratchies online anytime, anywhere. You don't need to go to a shop to buy them, and you can even play for free at some casinos. If you’re looking to play scratch card games with real money, a deposit is required, of course.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Scratch Cards in Australia?

Yes, you can win a real cash prize by playing scratch cards online. However, you will need to make a deposit to play for real money. Before making the first deposit, you are free to scratch tickets in free mode to get acquainted with the site, which we always recommend. Also, when you do make the deposit, make sure to claim the welcome bonus if you’re new to the site.

Are Aussie Scratchies Online Rigged?

No, the scratchies online are not rigged. All online scratchies at our recommended casinos are fair and random, so you have the same chance of winning as anyone else. Specifically, the best gambling sites on our list use random number generators to ensure the randomness and fairness of their scratch tickets.

What Is the Best Strategy for Playing Scratch Cards Online in AU?

The best strategy is to find a game you enjoy and stick to it. If you're on a losing streak, it's best to stop and try again another day. Remember to always play within your budget and never chase your losses.

What Is the Minimum Age To Buy Online Scratchies in Australia?

The minimum age to buy scratchies online is 18. This is the same as the minimum age for gambling in general.

Can I Play AU Online Scratchies for Free?

Yes, you can play online scratchies for free at many online casinos. However, you will not be able to win any real money prizes if you play for free.

Related Reading: How to Play Bitcoin Casino Roulette

What Is the RTP of Online Scratch Cards in AU?

The RTP (return to player) of online scratch cards varies from game to game. However, it is generally higher than the RTP of physical scratch cards. The average RTP at online casinos is around 95%.

Do I Need To Create an Account To Play Australian Online Scratch Cards?

Yes, you will need to create an account at an online casino to play scratch cards. This only takes a few minutes, and you will need to provide some personal information such as your name, address, and date of birth.

Are Online Scratch Cards in AU Safe?

Yes, online scratch cards are safe as long as you play at a reputable casino. All the casinos we recommend are licensed and regulated. This means they must adhere to strict guidelines regarding player safety and fair gaming.

What Is the Largest Prize I Can Win From a Scratch Card?

The largest prize you can win from a scratch card online depends on the game you're playing. Some games have jackpots worth millions of dollars, while others have smaller prizes.

What Are Instant Scratchies?

Instant scratchies are basically scratch cards that you can play without having to download any software. They're usually played in your browser using Flash or HTML5. You can find the best instant scratchies at Wazamba.

Can I Play Scratchies in Australia on My Mobile?

Yes, you can enjoy scratch games online on your mobile phone or tablet. Most Aussie casinos have a mobile-optimised website, and some also offer native apps for iOS and Android devices. Our top recommendation is Ricky Casino.

What Are the Winning Chances When Playing Real Money Scratchies in Australia?

The average winning chances when playing real money scratchies are usually between 1 in 3 and 1 in 4. However, this can vary depending on the game you're playing. Some games have higher win chances than others. You can check the odds for each game in the casino's terms and conditions.

What Is the Best Australian Site for Scratch Cards?

The best place to play scratchies is Wazamba. They offer a royal Vegas experience with a wide range of games from different providers, and you can also take advantage of their pool of prizes and the generous welcome bonus.

Comparing the Top 5 Sites for Scratch Card Games in Australia

If you want fast info and instant access to the most popular scratchies, this is the section for you. Below is a summary of the 5 best online casinos for scratches Australian players can access.

Wazamba: The best online casino overall if you want to play scratch cards. The platform has an impressive selection of online scratchies combined with a generous welcome bonus and a whopping 70 game studios. You can access AU$500 right now to get started on the site.

Skycrown: If you're looking to play scratchies online using crypto, check out Skycrown. The site supports about a dozen cryptocurrencies, hosts an impressive catalogue of 6,000 pokies, and greets new customers with an AU$3,000 welcome bonus with 350 free spins.

Ricky Casino: If you want access to a top-tier welcome bonus, don't miss Ricky Casino and its 10-tier welcome bonus of up to AU$7,500 with 550 free spins.

Wild Fortune: If you're looking to access online scratchies using a mobile device, check out Wild Fortune. Apart from premium-level mobile optimization, the site greets you with an AU$500 welcome bonus for the first deposit you make, plus 100 free spins.

Hellspin: Our No. 1 recommendation if you want a wide variety of games. This online casino allows you to access over 4,000 games from three dozen studios. If you want to give it a go, don’t miss the AU$1,200 welcome bonus with 150 free spins.

How to Play Scratch Cards for Real Money in AU

Joining an online casino for scratch games only takes a few minutes of your time. We’ll break it down into three steps using Wazamba Online Casino as an example.

1. Create a Wazamba casino account.

Visit the Wazamba casino website and click the Sign-Up button to open the registration form.

Provide the required information, including your email address, full name, date of birth, and more.

Click the Register button to wrap it up.

2. Casino account verification.

Visit the email address used in the first step and open the welcome message from Wazamba. Check the Spam folder if the message doesn’t arrive within minutes.

Click the link inside the message to verify your new casino account.

If the link doesn’t automatically redirect you to the casino site, visit Wazamba and manually log in.

3. Make the initial deposit and claim your welcome bonus.

In the cashier section of your Wazamba profile, set the Australian Dollar as your preferred currency and adjust the first deposit sum.

Fund your account, meet the minimum deposit requirement, and claim the welcome bonus.

Start scratching for cash prizes!

Ready to Play Scratchies Online in Australia?

And that's it! You are now ready to start playing online scratchies. We hope you found our guide helpful and that you feel more confident about joining a new scratchie site.

If you want the best sites and bigger prizes, our No. 1 recommendation is Wazamba. It offers a great selection of games and a huge welcome bonus for new customers, plus you can take advantage of their prize pool.

That said, don't miss our summary of the best online casinos for scratch card games. And if you see something you like, don't hesitate to scroll back to our in-depth casino reviews.

As always, gamble responsibly, have fun, and good luck hunting for that winning card!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.