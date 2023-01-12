Best Slots Sites in the UK: Play UK Online Slots With High RTPs and Amazing Graphics

If you’re like us, you're tired of the same boring slot games over and over again.

That’s why we’ve sifted through the best online slots in the UK to bring you this curated list of UK slot sites - and the best slot games to play while there - to get the fun back on the road.

This time around, Casushi reigns supreme over its slot site competitors for its staggering slot game selection, 100 no deposit slot spins, and no wagering requirements.

That said, there are plenty of contenders for the best UK slot site, so let’s take a deeper look.

Best Online Slots in the UK

1. Casushi (Buffalo Stack n’ Sync) - Best Online Slots in the UK Overall

18+. New players only. Up to £50 bonus credit & 50 extra spins for “Book of Dead”. 40x Wagering requirement. Max bonus cash-out £250. Bonus expiry 30 days. Bonus spins expiry 2 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

950+ slot games

73 unique casino game providers

Microgaming's WowPot progressive jackpot slots

100% first deposit bonus plus extra spins

50 bonus spins credited on "Book of Dead"

Cons:

Bonus spins expire after 2 days

Casushi has wisely built on the experience of casino sites that came before it and has listed more than 70 first-class game providers to make its slots portfolio stand out from the crowd - and with around 1000 slots, it’ll be impossible to get bored here.

Slots: 4.7/5

Being one of the best UK gambling sites online, you’ll be privy to over 950 slots from the likes of NetEnt, JustForTheWin, and Inspired Gaming, as well as the most popular titles from Slingo Originals, which include:

Slingo Starburst

Slingo X-Scream

Slingo Inca Trail

Like other online slots sites you’ll also enjoy video slots and classic slots with every theme under the sun: ancient Egypt, the cosmos, Viking mythology, films, and plenty more.

Jackpot Slots: 4.6/5

Although the collection of jackpot slot games is condensed compared to PokerStars, the 47 progressive jackpot slots on offer are equally as impressive - if not more so.

You'll find progressive jackpots ranging from a few thousand pounds to over £10 million. The jackpot slots with the more modest payouts are mostly provided by Eyecon.

You can thank progressive trailblazer Microgaming, for the humungous jackpot cash prizes up for grabs at Casushi.

No doubt, you'll immediately recognise the Mega Moolah range as well as the WowPot collection, which includes progressive slot games like "Wheel of Wishes" and "Book of Atem."

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

The casino is giving new players a fantastic 100% first deposit bonus up to £50 and 50 bonus spins on the always-popular slot "Book of Dead."

You must deposit at least £10 to claim the deposit bonus, and there's a 40x wagering requirement that must be met before the bonus funds expire after 30 days.

This is one of the best free spins casinos: the 50 bonus spins are added in increments: 30 spins on day 1, 10 spins on day 2, and 10 spins on day 3. They expire after 48 hours, so use them ASAP.

While you're playing with the bonus cash, be sure not to exceed the maximum bonus bet of £5. The maximum you can withdraw from your bonus winnings is capped at £250.

Banking: 4.8/5

Casushi supports 7 payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, Paypal, and Bank Transfers.

The minimum amount for deposits and withdrawals is £10 per transaction. The casino does not deduct fees for withdrawals and they are typically processed within 1-3 business days.

Player Experience: 4.9/5

This casino is an all-rounder - an online slot site that you can log onto and relax with an assortment of slots, progressive jackpots, bingo, and live casino games from Evolution Gaming. You can also expect great customer support via live chat 24 hours a day.

Click here to get a 100% new player bonus up to £50 and 50 bonus spins at Casushi.

2. MrQ (Aztec Gold Megaways) - Best UK Slots Site for Jackpot Slots

18+. New players only. £10 Min deposit. 30 Bonus spins on "Beat the Beast: Krakens Lair" slot only. 48 hour expiry. Fixed stake of 10p per spin. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

No wagering requirements

30 bonus spins

Bonus winnings are not capped

Supports PayByPhone deposits

Daily Drops & Must Win Jackpot slots

Cons:

48 hours expiry on bonus spins

Limited customer support hours from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

MrQ has been giving its customers the royal treatment since its launch in 2018. This is one of the best slots sites for no-wagering bonuses and regular slots jackpots - it’s also got an easy to use, efficient interface that’s great for beginners.

Slots: 4.6/5

Here, you'll find over 800 online slots from providers like Playson, Slingo Originals, Big Time Gaming, and plenty more industry leaders.

The slots are grouped into separate areas for Jackpots, Slingo, and Megaways, which means you don't have to search too hard to find your ideal match.

The Megaways portfolio is a treat, filled with chart-toppers like "Aztec Gold Megaways" and "Majestic Gold Megaways" developed by experts like iSoftBet.

Jackpot Slots: 4.7/5

MrQ Casino is sure to surprise you with its jackpot slots portfolio. The site may be relatively fresh, but it's not lacking in experience.

You'll find many of the most popular types of progressive and daily jackpot slots on MrQ's menu, including Mega Moolah slots, Jackpot King slots, WowPot, Must Win Jackpots, and Daily Drops.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

MrQ Casino is ready to roll out the red carpet for you with 30 wager free bonus spins on your first deposit. Enter the promo code "BEAST" when you sign up and then deposit £10 or more to claim them.

The spins will be added on the "Beat the Beast: Krakens Lair" slot and they have a set value of 10p per spin.

These spins are literally a gift - they come with zero wagering requirements and any winnings you make while playing them are not capped.

Banking: 4.7/5

The banking options are slightly limited at this casino, however, MrQ is one of the few online slot sites that accept Pay-by-mobile deposits.

Other payment methods supported include Visa Debit, Mastercard Debit, Easy Bank Transfer, and PayPal.

Player Experience: 4.5

If you're the type of player who enjoys hitting up the live support, you may be disappointed to find that the customer support team is only available between 8 am and 8 pm daily.

On the plus side, MrQ is amongst the most versatile slot sites in the UK. When you're not in the mood to play slots, there are bingo games and over 70 of Evolution Gaming's finest live casino games to enjoy, including Gonzo's Treasure Hunt.

3. The Sun Vegas (Age of the Gods) - Best UK Slots Site for New Slot Games

18+. New players only. Up to £300 bonus credit. Min deposit £10. Paypal, Envoy, Neteller and Skrill deposits are not valid for this promo. 50x wagering requirement. 30 days expiry. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% deposit bonus up to £300

"Age of the Gods" progressive slots

Live casino by Playtech

High max bonus bet on mobile

Reputable UK brand

Cons:

Restricted payment methods for deposit bonus

This online casino offers you a 100% first deposit bonus up to £300. The wagering requirement may be a little steep, but with high max bonus bets of £10 per spin on mobile slots, the bonus could be a lot easier to earn off than you think.

Slots: 4.8/5

The Sun Vegas lets you play online slots from more than 20 different providers. The slot count exceeds 890 titles, so there's no chance of running out of new slots to try.

The great thing about this portfolio of slot games is that it includes classic slot games and rising stars, so you can look forward to an exciting combination of slots like "9 Pots of Gold" from Gameburger Studios, "Pyramid Linx" by Playtech, and "Viking Crusade," by Ruby Play.

Jackpot Slots: 4.8/5

A decent slots site is not complete without a lush variety of jackpot slot games - fortunately, The Sun Vegas shines in this department.

You can enjoy several jackpot slots collections from providers like Playtech, Rarestone Gaming, and Ruby Play. They include:

Age of the Gods

Fire Blaze

Jackpot-Mania

Jackpot King

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

To qualify for the 100% first deposit bonus, you must sign up and make a minimum deposit of £10. Once you've done that, you'll get a pop-up message asking you to accept the bonus.

You must accept the bonus within 72 hours or else you forfeit it.

This is the biggest cash first deposit bonus on offer of all the top slot sites in the UK that we reviewed. However, it also comes with the heftiest wagering requirement of 50x the total value of the bonus plus your deposit.

The wagering requirement must be met within 30 days and only qualifying games contribute towards the wagering requirement, so get acquainted with these titles before you begin playing.

Banking: 4.4/5

The minimum deposit at The Sun Vegas is £10 and can be made via Visa debit, Mastercard debit, PayPal, PaySafeCard, Instant Banking, Trustly, and Skrill.

Withdrawal options are the same as the available deposit methods, except that you can also withdraw via BACS.

We don’t like their payout time ambiguity of ‘up to 7 days’, but we’ve heard that e-wallets are generally quicker than other slots sites. Expect 1-3 days there.

Player Experience: 4.5/5

If you're in the mood to play online slots and dabble in some exciting live casino games on the side, then The Sun Vegas makes for a satisfying gaming experience - in fact, they’ve even got one of the best casino apps on the market.

The live casino portfolio, courtesy of Playtech, includes exciting games like "Buffalo Blitz Live," "The Money Drop," and "Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live."

Click here to take advantage of a 100% match bonus up to £300 at The Sun Vegas.

4. PokerStars (Big Bass Bonanza) - UK Online Slots Site with Amazing Design

18+. New, verified players only. 100 No-deposit spins at £0.10 per spin on selected slots only. 7 Day expiry. No wagering requirement on winnings. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 1,700 online slots

100 no deposit extra spins

No wagering on bonus spin winnings

Casino slots races

250+ jackpot slots

18 payment methods supported

Cons:

No telephone support

When most people think of PokerStars, online poker tournaments come to mind. But it's time for that to change. This casino offers more slot games variety than any of our top UK slots sites. It also offers slot tournaments, progressive slots, and a dedicated app for mobile slots.

Slots: 5/5

PokerStars is home to 1,700+ online slot games and shows no signs of slowing down its portfolio growth. The site hosts 99 exclusive slot titles and the balance is provided by more than 20 of the best casino games developers such as Pragmatic Play and Play'n GO.

You can enjoy some of the UK's favourite slot games like, "Wolf Gold," "Eye of Atum," "Wild Trigger," and so much more. We really got stuck in on Bass Bonanza for its epic fishing bonus spins feature.

If you're into Megaways slots, you won't be disappointed with the collection of over 115 Megaways slots available at this UK Gambling Commission licensed site.

Jackpot Slots: 5/5

This casino delivers 253 jackpot slots - with over 25 unique progressive jackpots from various providers including Red Tiger Gaming and Playtech.

The progressive slots with the highest seed values come from Blueprint Gaming and Stars Studio Exclusives. These jackpots run into millions of pounds.

At the time of writing, the "Jackpot King Deluxe" progressive jackpot is over £4.1 million and the PokerStars' exclusive progressive has breached the £1.5 million mark.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Hold onto your seat for this one: PokerStars Casino will give you 100 extra spins with no deposit required simply for signing up and verifying your account. The spins expire after 7 days and each spin has a value of £0.10.

The no-deposit spins are wager-free, which means that you can withdraw your winnings whenever you like.

The first 50 spins will be added within 30 minutes after your account has been verified, and the remaining 50 spins are added 24 hours later.

But wait, there's more. There's a second welcome bonus option for 150 bonus spins, but it requires a deposit of £10. You must provide the bonus code "CASINO150" when you deposit to claim this offer.

Once you've deposited with the code and wagered £10 on the slots, you'll receive 75 spins. The other 75 extra spins will be added the following day. These spins also expire after 7 days.

Banking: 4.7/5

Transferring funds to and from your PokerStars account is a walk in the park since the casino supports just about every worthwhile payment provider available - 18 in total including Visa, Mastercard, ApplePay, bank wires, Skrill, Google Pay, and more.

The minimum deposit is £10 and withdrawals are processed within 72 hours, but processing within an hour is typical for withdrawals to e-wallets.

Player Experience: 4.9/5

There's a lot to like about PokerStars Casino - every detail facilitates a streamlined slot experience. You can click the info button on the slot icons to view the bet sizes, RTP, paylines, and bonus features of the slot games.

If you need a break from slots, head to the tables or the live games area. PokerStars also has a world-class poker client and a full-fledged sportsbook.

The casino hosts regular slot races with lucrative prizes, is one of the best mobile casinos around, and even offers free software for mobile and desktop users who prefer playing on a dedicated app.

Click here to get 100 no-deposit bonus spins as a new player at Pokerstars.

5. 888 Casino (Millionaire Genie Megaways) - Best UK Slot Site Welcome Bonus

No deposit offer: 18+. New players only. Claim in 48 hrs. 14 Day expiry. Eligible games only. Bonus spins set at £0.10 per spin. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

88 no-deposit bonus spins

Over 1,000 video slots

100% first deposit bonus up to £100

User-friendly design

Cons:

No live chat support

No telephone support

Winner of the coveted 'EGR Casino Operator of the Year Award' in 2021 - 888 Casino makes waves for all the right reasons. They’ve been in the game for decades so have the reputation game on lockdown - and they’re giving away no deposit spins like they’re going out of style.

Slots: 4.6/5

888 Casino is home to more than 1,000 first-rate online slots from over 50 prominent slot game providers, making it the second most diverse of the online slot sites featuring in our top 5.

The casino's layout and the way the games have been organised make it exceptionally functional for playing online slots.

You can sort the online slots games by provider or number of paylines, or you can choose from one of the categories that have already been grouped according to types of bonus rounds, themes, or jackpots.

Jackpot Slots: 4.6/5

The site hosts over 100 progressive jackpot slots, which includes 888 Casino's very-own "Millionaire Genie Megaways" - currently sitting on a whopping £654,043 jackpot and growing by the second.

Other high-paying jackpot slots include numerous progressive titles from Playtech, such as the "Age of the Gods" series and "Pride of Persia Empire Treasures."

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

This is one of the best casino sign up bonuses as UK players can claim 88 no deposit spins, valued at £0.10 per spin - you must use them within 14 days before they are removed.

As long as you've played the spins in time, any winnings will be credited to your bonus balance and must be wagered one time to be converted into cash funds.

The other exclusive bonus offer available is a 100% match bonus up to £100 on your first deposit of £20+. This bonus also expires in 90 days, but a wagering requirement of 30x applies.

Banking: 4.2/5

888 Casino supports more than 30 payment methods, but some of them can only be used to withdraw, which brings the total deposit methods offered down to 14.

Popular supported deposit methods in the UK include Visa debit, Mastercard debit, PayPal, Skrill, MuchBetter, Neteller, ecoPayz, ApplePay, and others.

The minimum withdrawal amount is £10 and withdrawals may take anywhere between 2 and 8 days to reflect depending on the withdrawal method used.

Player Experience: 5/5

There's a reason why 888 Casino has already won the EGR Operator of the Year Award three times - and it's not because it's one of the most incredibly good-looking online slots sites around, which it is.

This is a site that lets you play slots online in comfort and style, and when you're keen to try your luck at something else, there's plenty of variety available.

888 Casino operates an in-house sportsbook and hosts loads of live casino tables and game shows from various providers. You can also play 888 Exclusive live casino games.

Click here to claim 88 no deposit bonus spins and a 100% match up to £100 at 888 Casino.

Best UK Slots Site Online Runners-Up

How We Chose the Best UK Online Slots

Slot Game Variety

There should be an interesting catalogue of slots from a variety of established and up-and-coming slot developers. The slots should be available on numerous platforms for mobile and desktop users.

Jackpot Slots

UK Online casinos should host reliable slots that offer jackpot payouts. The best slot sites offer progressive jackpot slots from well-known providers. Jackpot slots should be tested by third parties for fairness.

Bonuses

Players should be able to use the bonuses and welcome offers to play slots. Any max bet restrictions while playing with a bonus must be reasonable. We’re also looking for low rollovers on the bonus offers.

Banking

There should be a decent selection of deposit and withdrawal options available with a low minimum deposit requirement. Online casinos with fewer bonus restrictions on deposit methods score higher. Fast payouts are also considered a massive plus for ranking.

Player Experience

The overarching feeling should be satisfying for an avid slot enthusiast playing at a good online slot casino. Anything that contributes to (or takes away from) this satisfaction is considered part of the player experience.

Guide to Slots Sites in the UK

Can I play slots in the UK on my smartphone?

Yes, you can play mobile slots in the UK at all the casinos reviewed on this page. Click on any of the casino links using your smartphone to launch the site and start playing.

Is it legal to play online slots in the UK?

Yes, it's legal as long as you're playing at an online casino that is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. However, things change all the time, so check your local laws before you sign up.

Which UK slots pay more?

Progressive slots that are linked to numerous online casinos pay the biggest jackpots. However, slot games with a higher Return to Player (RTP) and lower variance typically pay smaller amounts more frequently.

That said, it all comes down to luck, as the outcome of slot games is random.

Can I get a slots bonus without making a deposit at a United Kingdom slots site?

Yes, PokerStars and 888 Casino are giving no-deposit bonus spins to new players that sign up. If you haven't played at these sites before, go ahead and claim these offers.

Are UK online slots rigged?

The slots at properly licensed online casinos are not rigged. They are audited regularly to ensure that the outcomes are random and the payouts are fair.

How do I choose the right online slots in the United Kingdom?

It depends on what you enjoy about online slots. Most online casinos let you view the slot's features without playing. If you enjoy slots with bonus features, then choose those. If you're looking for high payouts, then go for jackpot slots.

Comparing UK Online Slot Sites

Casushi: You're spoiled for choice with a diverse selection of over 1,050 casino games from 73 different providers - and more than 950 of these are online slots. New players can claim a 100% deposit bonus up to £50 plus 50 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: 30 spins with no wagering requirements are available at this jackpot-hunters paradise. You'll also be privy to a slew of the best Megaways slots available. New players can use the promo code "BEAST" to get the extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

The Sun Vegas: There are just shy of 1,000 top-notch slots waiting for you at The Sun Vegas. This is one of most reputable brands online. New players who make a minimum deposit of £10 can get a 100% match bonus up to £300. Note that full T&Cs apply.

PokerStars: One of the best slot sites out there for progressive jackpots - delivering more than 250 of them. You can use the bonus code "CASINO150" when you deposit and get 150 spins. New players also get 100 wager-free bonus spins without depositing. Note that full T&Cs apply.

888 Casino: This award-winning online casino is definitely one of the best slot sites in the industry. It also boasts a state-of-the-art sportsbook and live casino. New players can claim 88 no-deposit spins with a low 1x rollover requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up Online at the UK Slot Sites

This may seem obvious to some, but if you've never signed up at an online casino before, a brief guide can be very useful.

We'll use Casushi as our guinea pig. Here's how you go about signing up:

1. Visit the Slots Website

Click on this link to launch the casino.

Select the special offer that you want to claim. If you don't want to claim a special offer, simply click the "Join" button at the top of the page.

Enter your basic details and click "Continue".

Confirm your age and click "Create Account".

2. Verify Your Email

Check the email you used to find the confirmation email

If you don’t get the email, check your spam folder.

Click the link in the mail.

3. Make Your Deposit

If you aren’t already, log in to the site using your new account details.

Open the cashier and follow the deposit instructions.

That’s it! You’re now ready to play online slots.

Ready to Play the Best Online Slots in the UK?

We’ve combed through the fine print, tested the games, and found the best deals for playing online slots in the UK.

Casushi really impressed us with their superior games selection, unparalleled no deposit free spins offer, and rock-solid reputation. That said, we’re sure any of these top UK slots sites could be a great fit depending on your needs.

Whatever you ultimately decide on, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

