Is Psychic Source a Scam? Real Customer Reviews [FREE Trials & Offers - 2023]

Feel as though something is lacking in your life?

Do you want advice and help but need help figuring out where to look? If so, you might benefit greatly from a psychic reading.

One of the top psychic networks, Psychic Source, provides video, chat, and phone readings with some of the most talented psychic readers on the planet.

But do they represent the best option for you? Will one of their advisors' readings give you the details and understanding you need?

We've put up this in-depth Psychic Source review to help you decide.

We'll cover everything from the kinds of readings they provide to the best Psychic Source psychics, discounts, free minutes, and much more.

Let’s go.

Psychic Source: A Quick Overview

What We Liked

Most experienced psychic platform

Phone, chat, and video readings available

Handy "Find a Psychic" filter

24-hour customer service

Informative "Articles & Media" section

What Could Be Better

Only new customers are eligible for free minute offers

Some advisors do not provide video readings

Special Deals

10, 20, and 30-minute packages at $1/min

First session is FREE for three minutes

Satisfaction guarantee

Bottom Line - Is Psychic Source LEGIT?

We believe Psychic Source has more than lived up to its reputation as a "classic" psychic website by providing a variety of reading types and formats, fantastic discount offers, and some of the best psychics.

Psychic Source Review [2023] - What You Should Know

Psychic Source's receipts date back a long time.

They've played a significant role in developing the entire online psychic services sector for over 30 years.

The platform is a reliable and cost-effective means for consumers to find healing and understanding when dealing with important life concerns.

How to Sign Up

You must create an account with Psychic Source to add funds and keep track of your activity before scheduling a reading.

Online or over the phone, you have two options for doing this. But bear in mind that you'll need to show an ID verifying your age is above 18 and a current credit card.

Deposit Needed (Important!)

You have to deposit funds before being able to choose a reader because you need money in your account to get a reading.

However, Psychic Source's "Quick Buy" function makes it simple to add more money if you run out during a reading.

Payment Methods

Psychic Source accepts several payment methods, including;

Money orders

Credit cards

Debit cards

Gift cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover)

Please be aware that gift cards don't come with statements if you like your payments to be anonymous.

Searching for Online Psychics

Searching through the various psychic advisors on Psychic Source is quick and easy using the "Find a Psychic" option on Psychic Source.

Simply respond to a few straightforward questions, and you'll be promptly sent to your ideal match.

However, if you prefer to browse through the list of online psychics, the site's psychic advisors have profiles. You can examine their specialty, qualifications, history, client testimonials, the types of readings they offer, and prices.

Picking the Right Psychic for You

How can you choose the best psychic advisor for your needs once you have limited your search to a few?

Although reading an advisor's profile to learn more about them is a good starting step, it's generally best to check their Psychic Source reviews.

What opinions do other clients hold about the psychic? What qualities stand out the most about the advisor? How many readings have they conducted in total?

Make sure you give your research enough time. You'll be happy that you did.

How to Book Appointments

Making an appointment on Psychic Source is as simple as visiting the profile of the psychic you're interested in.

Check if they provide video consultations, chat readings, or phone readings there.

Additionally, check their current time zone and general availability for that specific day and week.

Is There an Interaction Tracking History?

Yes, Psychic Source has an Interaction Tracking History to make tracking your readings effortless.

You can add a psychic to your "My Account" tab by clicking the "Favorite" heart button on an advisor's profile.

You can manage and see the history of your readings in the "My Favorite Advisors" section, and receive updates from your favorites via the Psychic Source mobile app, which is available for Android and iOS.

Prices, Trials & Free Readings on Psychic Source

If you're anything like us, you pay as close attention to a psychic's rate as you do to their talents.

A psychic reading on Psychic Source can range from $4.99 per minute to $18.99 per minute, depending on the psychic you speak to and how you receive your reading (by phone, chat, or video).

You might be able to find cheaper psychic readings than this. However, Psychic Source offers some alluring free minutes offerings if you're a new user.

For instance, you can take advantage of 10, 20, and 30-minute packages for only $1 per minute.

These offers allow you to test a few readers before scheduling a longer, paid psychic session.

Additionally, you get 3 free minutes with your first paid reading.

Even though these discounts are only offered to new customers, there's no doubting the enormous savings they provide, which makes the website ideal for beginners who want to try psychic readings.

Best Advisors on PsychicSource (According to Reviews)

With over 30 years of experience, Psychic Source has a sizable pool of psychic readers at their disposal to assist you.

You’ll have access to over 275 psychic experts offering a wide selection of readings and reading methods.

The following psychics caught our attention the most;

1. Psychic Cynthia - Best Psychic Advice on Love

Cynthia is the psychic advisor you need if you want a love reading.

She is the kind of seasoned reader you'd expect at Psychic Source, with over 800 5-star client evaluations.

She is a fifth-generation psychic reader specializing in astrology and cartomancy readings, particularly Tarot readings.

Her clients describe her as kind and a straight shooter.

2. Psychic Rachelle - Most Reputable Psychic for Tarot Readings

With over 1400 Psychic Source reviews and an average rating of 5, Rachelle boasts of incredible Tarot and Reiki for distance healing psychic abilities.

She frequently performs remote healing throughout her sessions because she primarily focuses on assisting people during trying times.

3. Psychic Angelica - Unmatched Clairvoyant Psychic Ability

Angelica’s psychic abilities are a must-try if you prefer video readings because they resemble an in-person reading.

Angelica is a love psychic reader and spiritual advisor who keeps herself very busy.

She is a bonafide clairvoyant with over 1,400 5-star ratings from Psychic Source users, and she can help you without using any instruments at all or with Angel Cards.

4. Psychic Juliette - Best Mediumship Psychic Gifts

Juliette is a genuine medium who can read without any aids and is currently a featured Medium on Psychic Source.

She is a knowledgeable and caring reader available to anyone wishing to communicate with the spirits, with hundreds of evaluations and an average rating of 5 stars.

Types of Psychic Readings on Psychic Source

General Psychic Readings

A general psychic reading is where an advisor examines your life and gives pertinent insights.

General readings may be a terrific way to wake up and smell an unexpected cup of coffee if your comfort zone has been your constant reality.

Love and Relationships Reading

Love readings are a specialty for multiple psychic advisors on Psychic Source because it is the most common topic that psychics discuss.

The psychic counselors here have more insight into your love life than anyone, whether you're looking for new love or attempting to move on from a split.

Life Questions

As John Lennon once quipped, “Life is what happens when you're busy making other plans.

One of the experts on this platform might be able to explain where things are going if your life seems to be a never-ending chain of events.

The life readings provided here can assist you in moving more easily toward the end of the tunnel, regardless of your concerns regarding your profession, wealth, or schooling.

Tarot Card Readings

Tarot cards, also known as "The Leaves on the Tree of Life" in the Western Occult tradition, are an excellent tool for helping you look inward, outward, and toward the future.

If you find yourself pulled to the cards, perhaps an excellent online tarot card reading by one of Psychic Source’s brilliant Tarot readers would enable you to distinguish the forest from the trees.

Spiritual Readings

If you believe that we are fundamentally spiritual beings having a physical experience, Psychic Source psychics can assist in facilitating your highest alignment with spiritual readings.

From Angel readings and clairvoyance to mediums and Energy Healing psychic services, the psychics at Psychic Source are committed to helping you navigate your spiritual path effectively.

Dream Interpretation

According to several Ancient Mystics, The world of dreams serves as the basis for the material world. The early psychologists, including Freud and Jung, concurred.

If your dreams have recently been begging for your attention, a dream interpretation reading on Psychic Source could help you solve the puzzle.

Astrology Readings

Astrology is the study of how the planets' motions impact events that occur on Earth.

If you're interested in knowing whether your zodiac sign is compatible with someone else's or when something should be done, speaking with an expert astrologer on Psychic Source can help your life run more smoothly.

Past Life Readings

Mystics, occultists, and psychics believe we have many lifetimes to work on our spiritual advancement and development.

One of the psychic mediums at Psychic Source could be able to give you some advice on stopping some bad habits if you want to prevent yourself from becoming trapped in the circle of karma.

Does PsychicSource BEST Other Psychic Reading Sites?

Debating who is the best at something typically results in a deadlock since there is no accounting for taste.

That said, trying is still enjoyable.

Keen prides itself on having the most extensive psychic network..

In addition, they have fantastic free minute deals, a useful search filter to find your right psychic, and a fantastic Readings 101 tool that explains how to maximize your psychic reading.

In comparison, Psychic Source is the most experienced, provides three fantastic free minutes discounts, and their entire Articles section is brimming with suggestions for choosing the best psychic and receiving an excellent reading.

Psychic Source takes the win.

The top love psychics, the widest variety of reading options, and a fantastic initial deal of 3 free chat minutes can all be found at Kasamba.

Sounds great, but hold on.

In addition to superior customer service (available round the clock), Psychic Source also has more experience, and better discount offers at $1 per minute.

Two top-notch psychic websites with exceptional readers, but discounts make all the difference.

Psychic Source has the upper hand here.

AskNow offers the best tarot readings, a fantastic initial deal, and attractive discounts.

Additionally, their psychic readers are said to have undergone the most rigorous screening process of any online service.

AskNow has the lead when it comes to Tarot readings, but Psychic Source has a minor advantage when it comes to other kinds of readings.

Also, Psychic Source’s discounts and free minutes are comparable, and their counselors go through a thorough selection process as well.

It’s a tie.

Does Psychic Source Win?

Yes! Psychic Source bests many other psychic networks.

Why? Well, that’s thanks to the site's unique features that many other hotlines don’t offer.

A great example is something as simple as the video call option.

A video reading is a logical option for individuals who wish to mimic the closeness of an in-person reading.

And Psychic Source is one of only two psychic reading sites that offer video readings (Keen and Kasamba don't).

Psychic Source Reviews: FAQ

Is Psychic Source Confidential?

Yes, Psychic Source is confidential.

Your detailed information and the content exchanged between you, and any psychic advisors you communicate with on the Psychic Source website during any online readings are not screened or edited by the website.

Is Psychic Source Secure?

Yes, Psychic Source is secure.

Every piece of personal data that Psychic Source gathers is transferred via secure channels.

Additionally, under no circumstances is your personal information subject to use or disclose to third parties by any service providers with which Psychic Source deals.

Are Psychic Source Advisors Accurate?

Yes, Psychic Source Advisors are accurate.

The majority of Psychic Source users agree that their readings are accurate.

You may confirm this by visiting the profile page of any Psychic Source counselor, where the vast majority of ratings we observed were between 4 and 5 out of 5.

Get FREE mins: Psychic Source

How Do I Leave a Review on Psychic Source?

To leave a review on Psychic Source, go to the Review Readings page in your account.

There will be a list of the readings you've received recently that lasted at least three minutes on that page. Only the readings that are on that list may be reviewed.

Your review will automatically transfer to the Review History tab after you've finished writing it. You cannot change your review once it has been submitted.

A review takes about 1-2 business days to show up on an advisor's profile.

What Kind of Psychic Readings Are Available on Psychic Source?

Numerous online psychic readings are available at Psychic Source, ranging from astrology and tarot card readings to past life and even lost object readings.

How Much Does a Psychic Reading Cost on Psychic Source?

On Psychic Source, readings can cost as little as $4.99 per minute and as much as $18.99 per minute.

For first-time users, a number of discounted offers are also accessible, including 10, 20, and 30-minute packages for as little as $1 a minute.

Psychic Source Review: Final Verdict

We've come to the end of our Psychic Source review.

We did our best to conduct in-depth research and provide the most honest evaluation we could, but that's something you'll have to decide for yourself.

We can only report what we discovered to you, and that’s a significant amount when it comes to Psychic Source.

To recap, with 30+ years of experience and approximately 300 qualified psychics, Psychic Source is, without a doubt, a force to reckon with in the psychic reading industry.

Psychic Source wants to give you the direction you might need to find clarity, whether you're interested in fortune telling, tarot cards, astrology, or remote energy healing.

In addition, they offer enticing $1 per minute discount packages, 3 free minutes off your first session, a Satisfaction Guarantee, and keep an eye on your wallet like the guards on a Brinks truck.

When you combine this with a collection of thoroughly vetted psychics, you won't ever have to be concerned about psychic frauds under their watch.

In conclusion, if you were looking for a psychic website when you started reading this review, hopefully, you've found one now — Psychic Source.