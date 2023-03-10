6 Best Public Data Check Services - The Ultimate Guide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WRTV.

Information retrieval from public records is simple with the market’s top public data check services.

You may wish to use a public data check service for several reasons — reuniting with long-lost relatives or seeing what information about you is publicly accessible.

The best public data check services use public (or occasionally private) databases to get information on one or more individuals. In some cases, the services are used to validate a person’s identification, eliminating the need for an additional background check. TruthFinder is widely regarded as one of the best public data search services on the web.

The key benefit of public data search services is that they allow you to go further in your quest for information on a person, company, or even an unrecognized number.

6 Best Public Data Check Services On the Market

TruthFinder - Best Overall Public Data Check Service Intelius - Best for One-Time Public Data Search Instant Checkmate - Best for Criminal Public Data Search US Search - Best Public Data Search for Ease of Use PeopleFinders – Most Accurate Public Data Check Spokeo - Best Public Data Search for Reverse Phone Lookup

TruthFinder – Best Public Data Check Service Overall

TruthFinder offers a wide range of public data check services. This includes the capability to check both public and private databases and the option to discover prospective friends and family members of the individual being searched.

The self-monitoring tool is another useful feature on the TruthFinder platform. It allows users to see what information people who are searching for them can view. Using this public data check service, you may even lay claim to a piece of history.

TruthFinder is a trusted name as a people search engine. It conducts several checks against public data to provide a comprehensive report on any individual you’re trying to locate.

TruthFinder is not a free service, but if you plan to use it often, the $30 monthly fee is worth it. Learn more about the service in this TruthFinder review.

Pros

Free telephone customer service

Unlimited searches when you join

Discovery of new information via deep web and social searches

Functions on desktop and smartphone

Cons

No trial offer

Individual reports can be expensive

Intelius – Best for One-Time Public Data Search

Intelius is a public data check service that helps individuals get in touch with old pals, look into someone's criminal history, check caller identities or property information for a home you’re interested in. It provides you with the information you need quickly, and all searches are secret and discreet.

Intelius’ advantage is that its public data checks are more thorough than others. This public data search service offers seven background search options, ranging from public data checks to phone book searches.

In addition to locations, criminal histories, and financial details, the service also provides educational background information. This is especially useful if you're trying to contact someone from your past.

To use any of Intelius’ services, you are required to purchase a long-term subscription. Each plan has a comparable monthly membership fee, although the cost of the first trial period varies. There is also a monthly membership option available at $25 per month, which is affordable given the service's quality.

In addition to its large database, Intelius’ user-friendly interface makes it a preferred choice among consumers. Despite some complicated payment procedures, Intelius is one of the better public data check services.

Pros

Include educational tools

User-friendly interface

Options for single reports and subscriptions

Quick search results

Cons

Not cheap compared to alternatives

Instant Checkmate - Best for Criminal Data Check

Instant Checkmate is a people-finding service that compiles information from many sources. Using the service, you could locate a person with as little information as their name, city, and state. While it may take some digging, you can also use Instant Checkmate to do a reverse phone search.

The site's thorough investigation capabilities result in comprehensive reports generated on each person who comes up in a search. Information about assets, addresses, relatives, marriages, bankruptcies, traffic records, criminal history, and more is provided. The results list also includes everyone who could be a match. Compared to other search engines, the vast amount of information available is a significant plus.

One caveat is that Instant Checkmate only searches public data, meaning it doesn’t provide any information that cant be found elsewhere. Additionally, the service’s lengthy process of inquiries and cautions before generating a report may be frustrating. Some users say that Instant Checkmate's search functionality is cumbersome since it requires them to close out over a dozen pop-ups before displaying the final report.

Instant Checkmate is a breeze to use if you can look beyond a few of these issues. Moreover, at $35 per month with limitless access to reports, it seems worth it.

Pros

Advanced people-search engine

Accurate and current information

Cost-effective

Limitless reports upon subscription

Cons

All-in-one report unavailable

US Search – Best Public Data Check Site for Ease of Use

US Search lets you search for people by name, phone number, address, or email address. The search engine provides an extensive list of search results to help you zero in on the right one. One key advantage over other search engines is that it does not hide search results behind a paywall.

US Search's background checks include standard data such as a person's name, residence history, assets, and criminal history. US Search also provides contact information like a phone number, email address, or social media profile in case you want to get in touch with the person you're looking for. Once you identify the person, the search engine offers you the option to get a comprehensive report for a fee.

Depending on your needs, you can pay for a single report or sign up for a monthly membership to conduct unlimited searches.

Pros

Free search results

Up-to-date, detailed information

Contact details included in the reports

Versatile and efficient search options

Low-cost reporting

Cons

Single reports cannot be purchased

PeopleFinders – Most Accurate Public Data Check

As the name implies, PeopleFinders is a simple people-locating tool that searches public databases to help you learn more about someone. It does this using just a few data points, such as the person’s name, phone number, email address, or physical location.

The tool displays a list of probable results for name searches, plus numerous possible matches, along with their ages and known family members, to help you narrow down your search. That's a differentiator from comparable search engines, which force you to pay to check for other results that may exist for your query.

Paying for a monthly membership gives you access to limitless searches and an infinite number of reports. Alternatively, you could choose to purchase a single report. If you need to use it for an extended period, the monthly price drops to around $25 after the first month's promotional period of $10.

Compared to the competition, PeopleFinders is often more thorough and detailed in its approach. For instance, when researching our targets online, we found that PeopleFinders provided information that one of them operated a business (a useful piece of information that other sites missed).

One downside — PeopleFinder does not provide social media data, and its website is region-locked to the United States.

Pros

Identifies some user data not provided by competitors

Option to buy Individual data sets

Simple web navigation

Efficient mobile application

Low-cost, all-encompassing reporting

Cons

Lack of social media information

Spokeo – Best Public Data Search for Reverse Phone Lookup

Spokeo is a public data check platform that provides access to a vast network of authoritative sources for identity verification. You can use Spokeo to learn about someone's interests, education, fortune, dating profiles, and even their gaming and music accounts. You may also count on regular report updates as new data becomes available.

However, not all searches are successful; some reports suggest that names were transposed, indicating a lack of human oversight. Where Spokeo gets extra credit is for its ability to do a reverse phone number search on those annoying spam calls.

Pros

Searches for previously dialed numbers

In-depth internet research

Regularly updated reports

Cons

Some naming errors

Best Public Data Search Sites – Ranking Methodology

We evaluated the top services for checking public data search services based on various criteria. These include the variety of tests, the average time to run checks, and the ease of user interface.

We analyzed whether the public data search services could provide verification tailored to the specific needs of sectors like education, healthcare, retail, and more. We also evaluated the performance of the service on various mobile devices and options for personalized assistance. Additionally, we considered each service’s pricing structures to determine its value at that price point.

How to Choose the Best Public Data Search Services?

Before deciding on a public data check service, you must know your requirements and the kinds of checks you'll do. Driving records, criminal records, employment histories, and credit reports are all examples of public data checks. A simple public data search engine may be sufficient if you merely need to confirm the candidate's degree or social media background.

The next metric to examine is the time it takes to perform the service checks. Since you don't want to wait endlessly for the results of a background check, opt for a service that won't take more than a few days.

Finally, keep an eye out for the service's monthly pricing and how simple it is to use. Try TruthFinder today.

What is a Public Data Check Service?

When you search for someone online, a public data search service will comb the web for all references to that individual. You could potentially uncover most of the records the services have access to on your own, but it would take you weeks or months.

A background check firm takes less than five minutes to go through millions of records and provide a complete report.

More than criminal records, identification, and background checks, a public data check service may unearth a person's credit history, job background, and financial records.

Information Included in Different Types of Public Data Checks

Public data search services can range from the most basic to comprehensive criminal background checks.

The reason for your public data search will often dictate the level of detail in the reports you receive. If your goal is to spy on an ex-boyfriend, you won’t put in the same effort as if you were doing a public data check for a job with a top-tier security business.

These days, public data search platforms do the following types of public data checks:

Professional certifications check

Standardized public data checks

Checks on OIG public data

Public data checks for crimes

Verifying individual public records

Tracing social security numbers

Verifying references

Verification of education

International data verifications

Scans of social media

Employment background checks

Credit checks for public data searches

Public data checks for e-verification

Most reports will include basic information on the individual, such as their name, age, date of birth, and contact information. Details on criminal and arrest histories, work and educational background will also be included. Public data searches may also reveal information on the following:

Bankruptcies

Various other licenses (professional)

Wikipedia articles

Relatives

Social media accounts

Weapon licenses

References

Credit

Marriage certificates

Civil documents

Liens

Individual webpages

Blogs

Listings on the sexual offender register

Aliases

Photographs

Driving background

Military history

There may be other factors to consider, based on the public data check firm and rules.

Where Does Public Data Check Information Come From?

Depending on the report type you requested, the public data search information may originate from several different places. There isn’t a centralized location to access criminal history records. Records from the following sources make up the national criminal database:

Agencies that assist state courts

Records of federal security agencies in courts

Corrections agencies

State registry of sexual offenders

Courthouses for counties

Public data searches, such as reverse phone lookups, yield results from public records and phone books. Sometimes this data is incorrect or out of date. Public records checks conducted at the state or police agency level are often the most thorough and cost-effective options available to the general public.

Can You Get a Public Data Check Free?

Many people are looking for how to get a public data check, free. The problem with a free public data search is that it may provide old, outdated information and could even confuse individuals with similar-sounding names.

While you could get a public data check free, you must remember that the databases used to compile data are often purchased from private firms. Magazine subscription databases, contest and discount signups, and opt-in lists from (snooping) organizations that share your data are examples of questionable data sources.

Many of these files are also irrelevant since they were derived from obsolete sources like phone books and residential databases. Credit headers and state records (including criminal, motor vehicle, and civil) are often unavailable via free searches. If you are going to get a public data check free, be judicious

Best Public Data Check Services: Key Takeaway

The variety and cost-effectiveness of available public data search providers were major factors that influenced our top choices.

Overall, TruthFinder was the most impressive. It allowed us to search public records like criminal and sex offender databases, private databases like the dark web and deep web, as well as other record types not typically included in free WhitePages-style searches.

If you’re suspicious about a new buddy, date, acquaintance, talkative coworker, family friend, or someone lurking around your house, perform a public data search immediately. Remember that running a public data check free is an option but it’s not one we recommend.