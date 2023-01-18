Best Questions To Ask a Psychic in 2023 about Career, Love Life, Finances & More

Most people go to a psychic for concrete answers to the most uncertain questions.

While you might not get the absolute answer you're hoping for, a psychic can help point you in the right direction.

You can ask a psychic a question about absolutely anything, from love, career, starting your own business, spiritual growth, or loss.

This might seem a little overwhelming, especially when the time comes for your reading and your mind begins to draw a blank.

Luckily, we are here to help.

If you are unsure how to come up with questions to ask a psychic, you can check out the list below for ideas.

So, let’s get to it!

General Questions to Ask Psychics

When you’re unsure what you want to get out of a meeting with a psychic reader or are stuck about what to ask, more general questions can be an excellent place to start.

“What Should I Know About My Life To Move Forward?”

This question suggests you want to achieve things, to live and grow.

While it might seem too vague to have much meaning, it will tell your psychic that you’re ready to let go of negativity and get on an upward trajectory.

This question is also great for understanding your soul’s purpose. And this can relate to pretty much anything. For example, maybe you’re unsure if you’re on the right career path, or need current relationship advice.

Asking these questions opens up various opportunities for the psychic to offer helpful advice.

“What Kind of Energy Am I Surrounded By?”

Psychics use energy and auras to better understand what things are weighing you down or lifting you up. If a psychic senses you have a lot of heavy or negative vibes, they might suggest making certain lifestyle changes to help you feel better and more positive.

Questions about energy are often good questions to ask a psychic because they can help you figure out what can fill you up and what drains you.

Once you understand this about yourself, you can start to build up more filling experiences and avoid ones that sap your energy.

This kind of energy can relate to other people as well. For example, the psychic reader may sense that a particular individual in your life is draining your energy.

This could be a partner, a co-worker, or even a close friend - they may not even do it knowingly.

By bringing your awareness to this, you may start paying more attention to how certain people make you feel and set you on the right path to building a happy and successful relationship with yourself and others.

Open Ended Questions to Ask a Psychic About Love

Questions about love and relationships are common questions to ask a psychic, as everyone worries about the uncertainty that encompasses both.

Don’t feel afraid to ask these questions about new potential love interests or even existing ones.

The right relationship advice can set you on the right path to creating strong and fulfilling partnerships in all areas of your life.

“What Can I Do To Find My Soulmate?”

Asking “what” you can do instead of “when” your soulmate will arrive shows a willingness to work towards finding the perfect partner and bettering yourself at the same time.

If you are single or recently split from an ex, or perhaps doubting whether you’re with the right person, this question can help your psychic determine the steps you need to take to heal yourself first and then be ready to receive true love.

Sometimes this can be tough to hear, as we tend to forget that to love others, we must love ourselves first.

In this case, the psychic advisor might recommend that you embark on a journey of self-care, whether spiritually, mentally, or physically. Other times, they may advise you to put yourself out there more.

We can often get hung up on meeting the perfect match without actually going out there to find them.

“What Should I Know About My Last Relationship?”

Past relationships often tell us how we respond to certain circumstances and how we have changed or not changed.

Asking your psychic about a previous relationship can show you are ready to learn from your mistakes and find healing.

This question can also set you up to prepare for new love. Additionally, these open ended questions can relate to other aspects of your life.

For example, this question will help you understand what you should apply to your future relationships and what you can change now.

“What Questions to Ask a Psychic About My Friends?”

Like romantic relationships, your relationship with your friends can tell you a lot about yourself.

This question is also a good opener for a deeper discussion, leading to open ended questions about how you view your friends vs. a romantic partner, how to become a better friend, or even which friends you might have outgrown.

All these may help you build a happy and successful relationship with your friends and loved ones while also gaining valuable insight about yourself.

Psychic Questions About Your Career and Financial Goals

Career success may not be what comes to mind first when you’re wondering what questions to ask a psychic, but it’s still a topic worth discussing in your session.

Whether you’re wondering about your current job situation, the right career path, or how to create greater abundance in your life, a psychic reading can help you figure these things out!

“What Should I Know About the Career I Have Chosen?”

Asking your psychic a more general question about your career can help you understand how your future will go.

Instead of focusing on your specific job, they will be more likely to view the whole of your career, including ups and downs and lateral movements.

A psychic reader could also help you understand if your current career is serving you the way it should.

Maybe you’re feeling burnt out or unfilled. A psychic reading may help you understand if perhaps there are other things you wish to pursue or what can be done to improve your current work circumstances.

“Should I Change My Career?”

If you have worries about your current job or are looking to start something new, you can ask your psychic about either of these circumstances.

They can help you decide if it’s the right time to switch jobs or if the risk outweighs the reward. Either way, you can find out if you are fulfilling your current potential or need a new challenge.

“Which Career Path Will Bring Me the Most Abundance?”

A psychic reading can also help you uncover which career could pave the way to more abundance. For example, if you’re interested in several job prospects, ask your psychic which is the most promising.

Then the reader will study the tarot cards, energies, or whatever psychic reading method you have chosen to see where the wealth lies.

“How Can I Grow and Flourish in My Job?”

If you’re already comfortable in your current job position, you probably want to learn how to make your time there more fulfilling and how it can relate to your personal growth.

A psychic reader will tap into the energies surrounding your career and let you know if there are some things you should keep an eye on, take action on, or just offer a forecast on the whole career year.

Open Ended Questions for a Psychic About Your Family

Inquiries about your family are some of the best questions because they can relate to what’s happening now or in past lives.

Questions about your family can also help you understand other relationships, career choices, or health concerns.

“What Do I Need To Know From My Family Members?”

Like any other relationship, there are things you and your family disagree and agree on, leading to problems or resolutions that can help or hinder your growth.

Asking about what you need to know from your family can help you and your psychic explore deeper issues like power struggles, sibling dynamics, or even financial problems.

Knowing what you need from your family can result in greater support, understanding, and conflict resolution.

A psychic reading relating to the family can even help you understand why a particular family member is acting the way they do - offering more clarity about certain difficult situations.

“What Kind of Energy Is Surrounding My Family?”

The energy around your family can show you what your family holds on to.

For instance, if your family is particularly negative, this might be because of the heavy energy around them.

This negativity could prevent you or any of your family members from flourishing.

A psychic reading can help give you steps to remove bad energy and conserve good energy.

Good energy can help encourage you and your family to feel your best, reach your goals, and become a happier support system.

“How Can I Get Closer to My Family?”

If you’ve had a falling out with a particular family member or want to build better and healthier relationships, a paid reading could help you with that.

A good psychic would be able to see the situation at hand, what the other person may be thinking or feeling, and offer specific steps you could take to improve the relationship.

Questions Should I Ask a Psychic About My Health?

Though health may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of example questions to ask a psychic, they are still valid and worthwhile.

Even if you aren’t ill, online psychics could offer advice on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle and what you should avoid to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“What Energy Is Surrounding My Body’s Health?”

The energy connected to your body can take a toll on your health, leaving you to wonder why you feel sick or uncomfortable.

When you ask your psychic about the energy connected with your body’s health, you’re asking what you can do to help this energy become more positive.

“What Kinds of Things Do I Need To Do To Keep My Health?”

This question shows how you’re willing to work to maintain good health.

Your psychic can give suggestions about your lifestyle and spirituality that may help keep you from getting sick.

They can also help you move towards better health if you want to make improvements.

Questions to Ask a Psychic About the Future

“How Can I Stop Worrying About Future Outcomes?”

Stressing about the future or our soul purpose is something most of us experience.

This can relate to many areas of your life’s path, such as health concerns, starting your own business, falling out with a friend, and much more.

Asking the psychic this question may offer some relief for whatever you’re going through and help to pave your way to a better life.

“Do the Spirit Guides Have a Message About My Future?”

If you’re a firm believer in spirit guides, psychic readings may be an excellent way to tap into any messages the spirit guides may have for you.

It’s also a fantastic way to learn more about your spirit guides, and you could discover that some ancestors are watching over you.

5 Best Psychic Websites to Ask a Psychic a Question

Knowing which questions you can and should ask a psychic is the first step. Next, you need to choose a trustworthy platform that screens all advisors, displays past-client testimonials, and offers introductory discounts among offer features.

That’s why we took our time to research the most well-established options so that you can find the best psychic website for you.

1. Kasamba - Best for Open Ended Questions about LOVE

Pros

20+ years of experience

3 FREE minutes with every new advisor

Up to 70% OFF

Qualified psychics only

User reviews

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

The search function can be confusing

Kasamba helps independent psychics connect with anyone wanting a psychic reading.

You can search through potential psychics and choose the ones you believe will be able to help you the most.

You can also make your decision based on other customer reviews.

Psychics with the best reviews will consistently receive ratings of five stars, so other individuals will know they are worth reaching out to.

Kasamba also offers the first 3 minutes free with every new advisor, so you can get to know the psychic before you commit.

Additionally, you can find a large variety of readings to get your questions answered. Some examples of psychic readings on Kasamba include tarot card readings, dream analysis, astrology readings, runes, and so much more.

Each of these readings can guide you in your love life, life path, or career, as Kasamba psychics specialize in both these areas.

Additionally, Kasamaba features psychics with various abilities, including mediums, clairaudients, clairvoyants, and more.

2. Psychic Source - Best for Powerful Questions about Spiritual Healing

Pros

30+ years of experience

3 FREE minutes

As low as $1 per minute

Video readings available

Satisfaction guaranteed

Cons

Readings can get very expensive

Unlike other online psychics, Psychic Source offers video readings as well as phone or chat readings.

One of the oldest psychic sites, Psychic Source has garnered an excellent reputation amongst people seeking psychic readings and getting in touch with the spirit world.

You can choose the first 3 minutes free for new users or pay as low as $1 per minute.

However, after your introductory period is over, prices can suddenly rise to as much as $14 per minute.

Psychic Source offers angel card psychic readings, tarot readings, astrology, dream analysis, numerology, past lives, and spiritual readings.

3. Keen - Best for Psychic Questions about Life

Pros

20+ years of experience

10 minutes for $1.99

3 FREE minutes

1700+ psychics available

Satisfaction guarantee

Cons

Can get expensive fast

Can be hard to find the right psychic for you

To choose a psychic with Keen, you can search through a psychic’s skills, specialties, and the different tools they use.

Various psychics charge different fees for their services, ranging from about $2 per minute to $10.

Keen’s search function can also sort by how many readings a psychic has done. You can use this to guide your choice if you prefer someone with more ratings and experience.

Keen also features an intuitive website layout and a convenient mobile app for readings while on the go.

You can also choose to chat with the psychics if you’re uncomfortable with call readings.

The psychics on this site provide tarot readings, astrology, chakra cleansing, aura reading, cartomancy, and many others. These readings address general concerns, past life experiences, finances, love or past relationships, and deceased relatives.

Keen uses more methods and has more services than any other available psychic website. They offer the standard 3 free minutes and 10 minutes for only $1.99 for new members.

Powerful Questions to Ask a Psychic - FAQs

What Topics Can I Discuss During My Psychic Reading?

There are plenty of topics you can discuss in your psychic reading, including:

Your love life

Career paths

Life path (life purpose)

Family problems (in laws)

Friends

Physical and mental health

Spirituality

True happiness

Guidance

Past, present, and future events

What Shouldn’t I Ask a Psychic?

Don’t ask a psychic anything that’s too vague or too close-ended.

Though this may seem like counterintuitive advice, it’s crucial to set up a question where you can get the most out of the answer.

For instance, asking, “is my love life on the right track?”, “will i get over my past relationship,” or “will Bob dump me?” won’t give you answers that can help you.

The first question is too broad to get into any helpful advice, while the second question doesn’t leave room for any secondary factors that would contribute to how Bob feels about your relationship.

In terms of your love life, a better question should be more along the lines of “what do I need to know about my relationship with Bob?”

This question will help you better understand the underlying issues of your relationship and where they stem from, and how to avoid increasing these issues if that’s what you want to understand.

Also, avoid asking questions that are too specific.

For example, questions like “how can I make 10K next month?” or “which neighborhood should I live in?” won’t leave any room for different interpretations and could throw off the reading.

How To Prepare for My Psychic Reading?

Before searching for a “psychic reading near me,” brainstorm several topics you want to cover. Then, narrow down these topics into specific questions you can ask.

Related questions are always good, as they can help you expand on a particular topic.

However, be conscious of whether you have a time limit and how many topics you can cover in that time.

Here are some extra tips to keep in mind when preparing for a reading:

Get grounded

take a few deep breaths or even meditate before the session to get yourself more relaxed.

Write down your questions

using this guide, list down a couple of questions you wish to ask the psychic. It’s a good idea to have a prepared list before going in.

Inquire about the tools they use

maybe you had a great experience with a tarot card reading or a session using runes.

Be comfortable

This can be different for everyone. But even something like comfortable clothing or a calming scent can help you feel more at ease during the reading.

Good Questions To Ask a Psychic - Verdict

When thinking of powerful questions to ask a psychic, consider why you need the answer and how the solution could change your life.

Most people go to a psychic for peace of mind or to clear away uncertainty.

If you're one of these people wanting a more spiritual explanation for your life's circumstances, a psychic can give you a better understanding of yourself and your relationships.

If you’re feeling stuck on which psychic service to choose, we recommend Kasamba and Keen as reliable platforms for psychic reading.

From there, you can chat with a phone psychic, email, or even video. However, be sure to conduct your own research as well to find the right psychic for you.

We hope learning more about what you can ask during a reading will help you find happiness and resolve any conflict in your current situation.